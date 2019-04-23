NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Offensive TacklesApril 23, 2019
NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Offensive Tackles
After 11 months of evaluations, conversations with scouts and coaches and endless nights on the road or at games, our staff is finally ready to answer the burning questions surrounding the 2019 NFL draft.
Who is the best overall player? How about the best at each position?
The goal of the NFL Draft 400 series is to figure that out.
The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked, with help from scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown. Together, we viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player—the same standard NFL teams use.
Oftentimes, we saw every play from a prospect over the last two years. That led to the grades, rankings and scouting reports you see here.
Players were graded on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit in the pros. The top 400 players will be broken down by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board prior to the draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the case of a tie, players were ranked based on their overall grades in our top 400.
Grading Scale
At the end of each scouting report, you'll see a final grade that falls somewhere between 4.00 and 9.00. This scale comes from the teaching I received from Charley Casserly, Michael Lombardi and other former or current front-office personnel in the NFL.
This applies to all positions across the board.
|Grade
|Label
|9.00
|Elite—No. 1 pick
|8.00-8.99
|All-Pro—Rare Talent
|7.50-7.99
|Round 1—Pro Bowl Potential
|7.00-7.49
|Round 1—Top-15 Player Potential
|6.50-6.99
|Round 2—Rookie Impact/Future Starter
|6.00-6.49
|Round 3—Rookie Impact/Future Starter
|5.80-5.99
|Round 3-4—Future Starter
|5.70-5.79
|Round 4—Backup Caliber
|5.60-5.69
|Round 5—Backup Caliber
|5.30-5.59
|Round 6—Backup Caliber
|5.10-5.25
|Round 7—Backup Caliber
|5.00
|Priority Free Agent
|4.50-4.99
|Camp Player
30. Koda Martin, Syracuse
STRENGTHS
—Former tight end who transitioned to tackle at Texas A&M before playing one year as a grad transfer at Syracuse.
—Comes from a sports family; multiple brothers play college football, parents were both collegiate athletes, father is Syracuse quarterbacks coach, sister is a collegiate athlete and father-in-law is Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.
—Good overall length and is able to stack out edge defenders and maximize space in pass protection when he quick sets laterally.
—Solid overall athlete who is best-suited for a zone scheme that allows him to work double-teams often and use his awareness and athleticism as tools each down.
WEAKNESSES
—Turns 24 in August and may be seen as a fairly maxed-out overall athlete.
—Footwork in pass protection is poor, and he often sits back on his heels without much drive off his front foot.
—Upper body is thin and lacking significant muscular definition, which will likely make competing versus power rushers tremendously difficult if he can't clean up his footwork and win the leverage battle.
—Hasn't unlocked his power potential and is too often willing to push on players rather than control the rep and drive them in the run game.
OVERALL
Martin certainly benefits from connections; his father-in-law Dino Babers serves as the head coach at Syracuse. He's a good athlete but lacks much of the necessary power in his game to compete against NFL talent routinely and has technical deficiencies in his footwork. A year or two on a practice squad could unlock some potential in a zone scheme that bulks up his top half and keeps the same movement skills.
GRADE: 4.95 (CAMP BODY)
PRO COMPARISON: Conor McDermott
29. Ryan Pope, San Diego State
STRENGTHS
—Experience playing both left and right tackle at San Diego State and offers some swing tackle versatility in the NFL.
—Unreal overall physical profile at 6'7" and 320 pounds with 34 ¼" arms and massive 11 ⅛" hands. He's the player who walks off the bus before anyone else.
—Really impressive mover in space given his size and can comfortably lead the way downfield if needed.
—Teams love his upside and believe he could be worth developing on the practice squad.
—Good overall length use with well-timed punches that show potential.
WEAKNESSES
—Flexibility in his waist is severely lacking and leads to him bending and struggling with natural leverage and power concerns.
—Doesn't have particularly strong hands as a striker and seems to deliver pushes and glancing blows far more than he shoots and lands flush.
—Poor overall balance and looks like someone still learning to operate his body.
—Almost no true finishes on film, and he doesn't have the sort of power that is expected from his frame. He's too often getting in the way rather than latching on square and overwhelming defenders.
OVERALL
Pope is a draft-and-stash player, if drafted, who has some raw tools that will intrigue teams. What he lacks in finished blocks on tape, he makes up for with natural size and power. Pope needs work on his overall footwork and base technique, but there's enough here to spend time working with him.
GRADE: 4.99 (CAMP BODY)
PRO COMPARISON: Greg Senat
28. Ethan Greenidge, Villanova
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter at Villanova and won't turn 22 until his rookie season begins. Teams will be enticed by his experience but also see a moldable prospect who has room to grow and develop into his athletic prime.
—He's able to sit down in his hips and anchor versus power in pass protection and can win back reps.
—Long-armed and big-chested tackle who has massive hands and can deliver rep-ending blows when punches land square.
—Keeps his base expanded as a run-blocker and rolls his hips to square individual defenders up at the line of scrimmage.
WEAKNESSES
—His hands consistently shoot wide of the defender’s frame, and he struggles to land his punches with accuracy or effective hand placement in pass protection.
—Down blocks don't come with the force you'd expect, and he's too often willing to just get in the way rather than bury someone.
—Second-level tracking skills are rough, and he's often caught in no man's land after taking too deep a track and failing to get his hands on linebackers.
—Footwork and patience in pass protection are underwhelming. He looks hurried and frenetic and is unable to drive off his front foot while remaining square and balanced.
OVERALL
Greenidge has excellent length in his arms, but he's on the shorter side for a tackle in the league (6'4"). He lacks true girth in his lower half and, though he's big up top, doesn't punch with consistent placement and fails to take advantage of that potential power. Experience and potential positional flexibility make him worth a preseason roster spot, but he'll have to clean up technical deficiencies on a practice squad for at least a year.
GRADE: 4.99 (CAMP BODY)
PRO COMPARISON: LaAdrian Waddle
27. Chidi Okeke, Tennessee State
STRENGTHS
—Strong striker at any level of play who uses his athleticism and power well.
—Raw talent with untapped potential at tackle that teams will want to develop.
—Has the feet to stick at tackle and work against the speed of the NFL.
—Plays at 100 percent even if he is not entirely sure where to go or who to block.
—Intense, fiery blocker with good recovery power and agility.
WEAKNESSES
—Pass technique of an elite high school player.
—Gives up too much leverage and space inside by opening his hips early.
—Questions regarding mental toughness to overcome bad play have been mentioned.
—Struggles to mirror against speed rushers.
—Level of competition was low, and he was able to succeed with athleticism instead of technique.
OVERALL
Okeke is a developmental player with good athleticism but incredibly raw technique that needs time for growth. He'll benefit from NFL coaching, as well as strength and conditioning. The practice squad will be his initial home, but Okeke could surprise and work his way into an NFL lineup in due time.
GRADE: 4.99 (CAMP BODY)
PRO COMPARISON: Rick Leonard
26. Joshua Miles, Morgan State
STRENGTHS
—Exceptional size (6'5", 314 lbs) and length (35 ⅝") with good natural athleticism that shows up on the move.
—Provides depth across the line and could stick as a fourth guard or tackle.
—Smooth mover who can pull and play comfortably in a zone scheme.
—Could develop more strength and bulk to be a solid left tackle.
WEAKNESSES
—Hands could come early in the set to disrupt rushers.
—Low football IQ. Struggles to process twist and stunts. Late on many reads.
—Ability to anchor could come into question at the next level.
—Lower-body strength is a major weakness.
OVERALL
Small-school standout who shows up as a good athlete on tape and in workouts with natural lateral agility but poor strength and not much developed technique. If a team believes patience and coaching can pay off, Miles could be a project at left tackle for an offensive line coach.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Kent Perkins
25. Calvin Anderson, Texas
STRENGTHS
—Guard- and tackle-type athlete who has the frame to add bulk and strength.
—Smooth mover who can pull and reach second-level blocks.
—Answered the level-of-play question with a transfer to Texas, where he started at left tackle.
WEAKNESSES
—Needs to add strength and bulk before he can see the field in the pros.
—Hands and punch are too weak for the NFL; cannot counter power.
—Plays shorter than he is. Doesn't extend his arms and lets rushers rip through him.
—Kick-slide is slow and shallow, which is surprising for the level of athleticism shown on tape.
OVERALL
Anderson needs to eat a cheeseburger or two and join a gym before he can think about playing left tackle in the NFL. Teams will love his movement skills, but he's currently built like a basketball player and must seriously commit to reworking his frame. He's a developmental project who could be added late in the draft or via free agency.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Jake Fisher
24. Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Has experience at tackle, guard and center, which will entice teams considering him as a post-draft addition.
—Has NFL size (6'6", 302 lbs) with room to grow and a frame that could handle more bulk and strength.
—Has the strength to lock out and drive defenders in the run game.
—Can counter and hand fight while maintaining balance and has good body control.
WEAKNESSES
—Easily confused by twist and stunts with what looks like average awareness.
—Below average in pass protection due to limitations in space. Will be a development project at tackle.
—Gets his feet crossed up in pass protection and doesn't move with easy coordination.
—Able to throw his hands but often too early.
OVERALL
McGhin has experience playing multiple offensive positions but hasn't mastered any one spot. He lacks the technique and coordination to be more than a developmental player. He could be a pet project for an offensive line coach and should have good upside after he's given time to develop.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: James Hurst
23. Jackson Barton, Utah
STRENGTHS
—Athletic bloodlines with parents who were both two-sport athletes at Utah. Additionally, his brother played linebacker for Utah, and his younger sister plays volleyball at Utah.
—Hustler from whistle to whistle and will take every opportunity to get in a final shot if he can.
—Competitive toughness throughout the rep and doesn't quit down the field and out in space regardless of whether he's directly involved at the point of attack.
—Decent drive off his inside foot to laterally quick set wide defenders and shows some ability to match defenders who stall off the line.
WEAKNESSES
—Doesn't possess NFL-caliber muscular definition and will need time with a strength and conditioning department to add some thickness and fill out his frame with power.
—Pad level in all phases is a major concern and, when combined with his lack of raw power, will lead to issues in the NFL versus even average opponents.
—Drops his eyes too often and, as a result, suffers from balance issues as a leaner in the run game and puts too much weight over his toes in pass protection.
—Hand placement is poor and often high on a defender's frame. He fails to rotate his hands appropriately and engage his chest or back with elbow torque to drive with power as a run-blocker.
OVERALL
Jackson is one of two Bartons hoping to hear his name called over draft weekend. His brother, Cody, was a linebacker for the Utes, and both brothers are taking the next step to the NFL. Jackson doesn't offer the potential of Cody, but he does have some fundamental size and traits to crack a summer roster. He'll have to fix leverage concerns to make a 53-man roster, but a practice squad role might be doable as a rookie.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Brent Qvale
22. William Sweet, North Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Ideal size (6'6", 313 lbs) and length (34 ⅜") for the NFL and looks the part on the hoof.
—Can latch onto defenders and finish the play with strong hands.
—Was asked to cut block often and shows the ability to get low and neutralize opponents' speed.
—Adequate in run blocking and has the ability to get reach blocks.
WEAKNESSES
—Durability may be a concern after ACL injury. Didn't quite look like the same type of mover after the 2017 injury.
—Uses his body to lean rather than drive defenders.
—Overcome by power rushers and allows defenders to get into his frame.
—Lower-body strength leaves him susceptible to bull rush.
OVERALL
Sweet looks like he should be a dominant height/weight/length player, but he lacks the power in his game to drive block and win consistently at the point of attack in the run game. He could surprise us all and develop into something—offensive line coaches will like his size—but to date, he doesn't know how to use his natural gifts well.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: J'Marcus Webb
21. Yosh Nijman, Virginia Tech
STRENGTHS
—Has experience at left and right tackle throughout his time as a Hokie and was a four-year contributor who started since 2016. Originally joined Virginia Tech as a defensive end and has versatile overall athleticism.
—On the hoof, he might be the most impressive physical prospect in the entire tackle group with a well-built frame (6'7", 324), long arms (34"), big hands (10") and weight room-warrior performances.
—Short-area quickness is impressive for his size and highlights the movement skills of a smooth and powerful athlete.
—Defenders who can't match his athleticism are easy wins. He shows a solid understanding of when to drop his anchor and engage his lower back to end reps in pass protection.
WEAKNESSES
—Injuries forced him to sit out a handful of games in both 2017 and 2018. While they weren't devastating injuries, teams will want wire-to-wire starters who remain healthy.
—Doesn't utilize the natural length he possesses well. He mistimes his punches in all phases and lets defenders get inside his frame far too easily given the skills he has to combat them.
—Pass protection technique is bad and needs major refinement. His outside knee consistently flares, he fails to drive off the in-step of his front foot and he will often resort to hopping and a frenetic shuffle. The knee flares lead to him opening his hips early and allowing a soft inside shoulder that will be exposed versus power defenders with any sort of inside counter.
—Height is a concern at times because of the amount of effort he must exert to properly sink into a comfortable leverage position. He doesn't routinely display the flexibility and mobility in his lower-half joints to sink and drive with good balance or leverage.
OVERALL
Yosh Nijman might be the best-looking tackle in this entire class. He's got a proportionate frame from head to toe that checks every box the NFL will have. He's powerful, athletic and has the natural ability that can't be developed. Major technical flaws in his game won't be hard for an NFL team to identify, but they will take time to fix. Nijman will be best-served to spend a year on a practice squad, but the foundation for a dominant player might just be underneath the surface.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Timon Parris
20. Oli Udoh, Elon
STRENGTHS
—Exceptional size (6'5", 325 lbs) and length (35 ⅜") allows him to overpower defenders, especially in the run game.
—If Udoh latches onto his opponents, he can drive them out of the play.
—Fires out of his stance and can use that to reach the next level.
—A developmental prospect who has shown the ability to take coaching.
—Dominated a lower level of competition and showed good fight in the trenches.
WEAKNESSES
—Late hands in pass protection and too often relies on size and length to dominate instead of timing and technique.
—Gives up too much ground to rushers to create a small pocket.
—Kick-slide does not maintain half-man relationship.
—Body opens in pass protections, giving rushers a variety of options.
—Doesn't play with good leverage or pad height.
OVERALL
Udoh is a big prospect with awesome power at the point of attack but lacks movement skills and doesn't look at ease on the go. This, plus a low level of competition in college, pushes him down the board. He could be developed into a decent power-gap guard or right tackle with time and patience.
GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: David Sharpe
19. Paul Adams, Missouri
STRENGTHS
—Two-year captain and three-year starter for Missouri.
—Can provide depth at guard and tackle.
—His punch comes with a pop and knocks defenders off balance.
—Footwork is smooth and quick enough for an adequate kick-slide or pull at guard.
—Easy to see him making the move to guard in the pros with his mobility and experience on the move.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggled in the pass-happy Missouri offense.
—Lacks the anchor to take on power rushers.
—Unable to latch and drive defenders beyond the line of scrimmage.
—Base can cause inconsistencies in pass protection.
—Lack of finishing at the point of attack is concerning. Doesn't have much fight to his game.
OVERALL
Adams was a productive blocker for a high-octane offense, but teams will look at his inconsistencies in pass protection and his lack of power in the run game and could automatically flag him as a reserve player with potential development at guard or third tackle.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jerald Hawkins
18. Donnell Greene, Minnesota
STRENGTHS
—Has the size (6'5", 335 lbs) and strength to maul defenders and finish the play.
—Could provide depth at guard and tackle to help stick on a roster.
—Uses his weight to his advantage. Can wear down defenders by the fourth quarter.
—When his feet and hands match up on his punch, there is not much a defender can do.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks the lateral agility to mirror at tackle.
—The timing of his feet and punch are seldom in sync.
—Body leaning rather than a driver.
—Needs to improve his ability to play with leverage.
OVERALL
Greene is a big-bodied offensive tackle with excellent strength to road grade in the run game, but his lack of mobility and timing in pass pro make him a limited prospect for the next level. Teams could like his value as a depth tackle or transition guard late in the draft.
GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Shell
17. Derwin Gray, Maryland
STRENGTHS
—Thick build from top to bottom and has the barrel-chested frame scouts want. Beyond that, he uses his size (6'4", 320 lbs) well and will throw his weight around in both phases when needed.
—Good ability to engage his lower back and butt to anchor versus power in pass protection.
—Jarring punch in pass protection that stuns defenders when it lands square and can immediately give him the upper hand in one-on-one reps.
—Pulls his hands quickly after his punches and can throw them again with good timing and placement to stay active throughout the entire rep.
WEAKNESSES
—Lateral agility is poor, and slanting defenders will easily cross his face in the run game. Pass-rushers with decent counters will routinely be able to set him up to be unable to recover.
—Clunky mover out in space who puts a tremendous amount of stress on his lower-body joints by not running with a particularly efficient style.
—Does not have the overall ability to adjust his track in space and cut off second-level defenders who have a read on the play.
—Grip strength in his hands is a concern, and he's rarely able to snatch defenders and control them from start to finish in the run game.
OVERALL
Derwin Gray comes with size and power that will put him in the discussion for a spot on a roster as a rookie. His movement skills may entice teams to move him to the right side where they can feature him as a tackle with power and a brutish playing style. He's got an NFL future for sure, but the ceiling will entirely be up to his ability to develop above-average footwork technique that masks some athletic deficiencies.
GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Tom Compton
16. Tyler Roemer, San Diego State
STRENGTHS
—Will only be 21 years old during his rookie season, and coaching staffs will see him as a raw physical prospect who still has room to grow and upside to his technical development.
—Explodes out of his stance with ease and will compete off the ball with no concern.
—Excellent overall frame (6'6", 312 lbs) that carries weight well and should have no problem being sculpted by an NFL strength and conditioning program.
—Smooth footwork in pass protection with the ability to offer varied pass sets given the defender, positioning and leverage. He's comfortable working laterally in space and can mirror and run the edge with speed.
—Hands are active and accurate in pass protection and help him win early in the rep despite a lack of power behind the punch.
WEAKNESSES
—Suspended for a violation of team rules after starting the first 10 games of the 2018 season and didn't play for the rest of the year.
—Only two seasons of playing time at San Diego State, and he wasn't the wire-to-wire starter in 2018. He has limited overall tape and experience versus top prospects.
—Maturity questions and background information needed about why he left school early after being suspended when it's clear he could use more coaching and experience.
—Lower half doesn't have the preferred girth and creates obvious power issues on the field that make him fairly scheme specific.
OVERALL
A 21-year-old prospect with athletic upside is typically seen as a tremendous opportunity for an NFL team. Roemer, however, will have to answer serious concerns about his maturity and decision-making process after he elected to leave San Diego State after less than two full years as a starter following a team suspension. He has the physical profile to compete and still offers developmental potential that is hard to look past. If he can land with a team that supports his maturation off the field as much as on it, he could have a long career as a backup swing tackle.
GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Garrett Bolles
15. Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls
STRENGTHS
—Has the sort of finishes teams want to see on film from a small-school guy and adequately dominates the competition like expected.
—Brings NFL-caliber frame with above-average athleticism and basketball background and will be seen as an ideal tackle in a zone scheme.
—Good mental processing skills that allow him to utilize help in pass protection, adjust tracks to second-level defenders and pass off twists/stunts along the defensive line.
—Has some explosiveness in his hips that helps him drive out of his stance with good leverage and power and was affirmed by combine performances in vertical and broad jumps that ranked toward the top for all offensive linemen in Indianapolis.
WEAKNESSES
—University of Sioux Falls isn't playing in the SEC and, for all the impressive plays Pipkins put on tape, there will be significant concerns about the level of competition he faced each day.
—Power and strength aren't where they need to be and will be the first things NFL teams will allocate resources to fixing when Pipkins shows up at a facility.
—Technical aspects in every phase are unrefined and raw. He has the fundamental ability, but it will take time to clean up some of the things he's created a habit of doing and got away with in Division 2 but won't in the NFL.
—Hand timing and placement are odd and show very little understanding of the components to pass protection that stem from the waist up. While his footwork is solid, his upper half isn't being utilized like it should be, and NFL defenders will make him pay.
OVERALL
There's no doubt Pipkins has NFL traits and size. It's simply a matter of getting him in with the right cleanup crew. He has some habits and tendencies that won't work in the NFL and have to be ironed out, but there is tremendous potential waiting to be developed. He's likely a Day 3 player, but he's got a great shot at landing a swing tackle role early on before getting a crack at starting.
GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Charles Leno Jr.
14. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Has the desired length the NFL wants and could use that and his size (6'6", 305 lbs) to project at multiple positions across various schemes.
—Gets good depth in his kick-slide and has a consistent pass set.
—Able to use his feet to work inside and outside and doesn't let defenders set up or counter him well.
—Hands are heavy and bring force from a lengthy punch.
—The screen game at Ohio State will make him a good mover in the NFL.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggles to bend and play with good leverage consistently; true back-bender with high pads.
—Timing with feet and punch is off and could be improved.
—Lower-body strength to anchor against power will come into question.
—Feet stop driving when engaged with rushers.
—Teams aren't sure he has the agility to play as a starter at any position, despite having positional versatility.
OVERALL
Prince was a productive and active blocker in the Ohio State scheme, but he grades out as a tweener without great power or agility to project him forward. He looks like a potential swing tackle or sixth lineman who can fill in at multiple spots while developing his skills with a future as a potential starter.
GRADE: 5.79 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Erving
13. Dennis Daley, South Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Two-year starter who was productive in the run game with good overall size (6'5", 317 lbs) and some positional versatility.
—Showed good improvement throughout the season that points to development potential.
—Physically and mentally tough player who went through a long season and never let it affect his game.
—Can sit and anchor on a bull rush with good base strength.
—Moves well enough to the second level.
WEAKNESSES
—Had to play Clemson, Florida and Kentucky during 2018 season and got worked by top-tier pass-rushers.
—Heavy feet stop moving in pass pro, and he tries to do all his work with concrete feet and a reach.
—Doesn't counter well when asked to recover against a secondary pass-rush move. One-and-done blocker.
—Lunger who doesn't explode out of his stance or work his feet through the block.
OVERALL
Daley had a rough season in terms of sacks allowed, but he also faced the best pass-rushers in the nation on a tough SEC schedule. His ability to improve throughout the year is encouraging after he spent just two seasons at South Carolina following a transfer from a JUCO, which is why teams believe there's a potential starter in his game.
GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Will Richardson
12. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
STRENGTHS
—Incredibly long arms (34 ¾") that allowed him to keep defenders way off his frame in the passing game. Generates immediate separation.
—Started at both tackle positions at Oklahoma and could also have value at guard.
—A bully with compact functional strength. Punch can knock rushers off balance.
—Can dig his cleats in the dirt and handle any bull rush.
—Smart blocker who had to protect two very mobile quarterbacks and was patient and disciplined about not getting upfield.
WEAKNESSES
—Height (6'4") will be a question, but he meets the requirement for arm length.
—Lacks short-area quickness and depth in his kick-slide to stick at left tackle, at least at a high level. Could see a move to guard.
—Plays with stiff hips and struggles with speed rushers. Alabama's Christian Miller worked him with outside quickness and body lean.
—Gets caught reaching and is met with a rip or chop moves because he telegraphs his pass sets.
OVERALL
Evans is solid but not spectacular at left tackle. He could be a good backup at that spot or potentially move to guard or right tackle in the NFL and get a look at a starting position. Evans' versatility and length are his calling cards, and they're both good enough that he'll likely get a starting look sooner than later.
GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Dion Dawkins
11. David Edwards, Wisconsin
STRENGTHS
—Immediate impact at right tackle. Three-year starter at Wisconsin.
—More agile than you would expect a right tackle from Wisconsin to be. Played quarterback and tight end before becoming a tackle.
—Fires off the ball to cross his opponent's face and reach the next level.
—Has played at a high level in multiple blocking schemes.
—Finishes off opponents when he gets his hands on them.
WEAKNESSES
—Shoulder injuries were a problem at Wisconsin.
—Still developing as a pass-blocker.
—A short kick-slide may keep him on the right side in the NFL.
—Lacks anchor against physical pass-rushers
OVERALL
An experienced starter at Wisconsin, Edwards knows how to get the job done in the run game and will be close to a plug-and-play starter at right tackle. Teams might be concerned by injuries, which must be vetted, but Edwards' potential in the passing game and immediate skills as a run-blocker bring good value.
GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Mitchell Schwartz
10. Chuma Edoga, USC
STRENGTHS
—Above average in the running game. Can move, pull or slide to reach the second level.
—Has versatility at tackle and guard while developing his pass protection.
—Good bend and flexibility to his game already. Defenders will struggle to turn the corner on him.
—Comes out of his stance with good fire and knows where to be.
—Athleticism points to potentially high upside. Many teams we spoke with believe they can get the most out of him after the USC program went into the tank.
WEAKNESSES
—Weight room work has come into question by scouts. Lacks functional strength.
—Lacks ideal height (6'3") and weight (308 lbs) for a tackle.
—Developmental project in pass protection.
—Can be dominated by power rushers. Struggles to anchor and has slow, weak hands.
OVERALL
Edoga is a good enough athlete at such a premium position that teams will roll the dice on being able to fix what USC couldn't in his game and attitude. He's a little shorter than teams like, but his arm length (34 ¾") is enough to make up for that fact.
GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Kelvin Beachum
9. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
STRENGTHS
—Rare combination of size (6'6", 327 lbs) and athletic ability has scouts less worried about his level of competition after seeing him move in space.
—High football IQ with the ability to catch on and learn multiple positions with no issues.
—Has the base and drive power to be an immediate impact run-blocker at right tackle.
—Can match speed rushers and mirror to force them around him.
—Four-year starter who still has room to develop his technique with his best football ahead.
WEAKNESSES
—Plays unbalanced and gets caught leaning and opening interior pass rush.
—Struggles with late hands when he has to hand fight.
—Slow to process stunts and twists.
—Wide striker leaving his midsection open for rushers' hands.
OVERALL
Scharping is a bit of a developmental project, but he could work his way into a lineup very soon thanks to his length, size and athleticism. His pass pro technique does need attention, but he's good enough to get by while learning the ropes at right tackle.
GRADE: 6.30 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Brian O'Neill
8. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
STRENGTHS
—Athletic build with desired arm length (34") and the ability to use that length to keep defenders at bay.
—Natural athlete with fluid hips in pass protection; can slide, mirror or drop his weight to hold up against an anchor.
—Bends well with the flexibility to handle speed rushers and absorb contact.
—Quick processor who can read and react to different blitzes.
—Upside player who needs some development in his run blocking angles coming out of West Virginia, but he's ready to go in the passing game.
WEAKNESSES
—Doesn't finish blocks through the whistle.
—Struggles to cross his opponent's face in run blocking.
—Play strength can be average.
—Rushers are able to get under his pads and bully him around.
—Quad injury suffered in predraft process could hurt his stock.
OVERALL
Big 12 offensive tackles get a bad reputation for not facing top-tier talent, but Cajuste has held up well in his biggest games. He's a smooth, fluid athlete with excellent movement upfield and laterally. An injury suffered while training could hurt his stock, but Cajuste looks like a future NFL starter at left tackle.
GRADE: 6.45 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Duane Brown
7. Greg Little, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Football bloodlines with a body that can still add bulk and strength.
—Three-year starter against the toughest competition in the country. Willing and able to take on the best edge-rusher the defense has to offer.
—Agile feet to slide and mirror with quick edge-rushers and shows the ability to truly cut off the edge.
—Hands are always ready and waiting to strike and counter hand fighting.
—Excellent arm length (35 ¼") with massive hands (10 ¼").
WEAKNESSES
—Anchor needs improving. More functional strength in his lower half will go a long way.
—Too often is a finesse blocker when he could easily overpower opponents.
—Gets beat too often by reaching for rushers rather than sitting back and waiting for them.
—Slow out of his stance as a run-blocker. Fails, or is too late, to reach the next level.
OVERALL
Little was a rumored first-round target before the 2018 season began; his struggles this season against power rushers and his inability to finish blocks dropped his stock. There is still talk that NFL teams see his pro-readiness and like the potential, which is why Little is a likely top-65 pick in the 2019 draft and a future starter.
GRADE: 6.55 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Ronnie Stanley
6. Tytus Howard, Alabama State
STRENGTHS
—Still shows the athletic ability and footwork of a tight end after moving from that position as a redshirt freshman.
—Could have potential at guard and right tackle while developing into a left tackle in the NFL. He has already shown the ability to get to the second level and move linebackers.
—Level-of-competition questions will come up, but Howard handled himself very well at the Senior Bowl and against Auburn.
—Excellent mover who shows natural athleticism when asked to slide, mirror or pull in both run and pass blocking situations.
—Feet never stop moving at the point of attack, which allows him to be an impactful drive blocker.
—Pad level and body control are very good.
WEAKNESSES
—Limited playing time and experience playing tackle. Howard did not start playing tackle until his sophomore year of college.
—A lack of upper-body strength shows up on his punch. A lack of lower-body strength shows up when he is asked to anchor. As a result, he is exposed by the bull rush.
—You can tell he has added a lot of bulk very quickly. Needs to convert bulk to strength.
—Hand use is developing but still needs a lot of work. Needs improvement on counters against chops.
OVERALL
Howard might get the developmental label because he's coming from a small school, but he's closer to ready for the NFL than you might think. If drafted by a team that places a premium on the tackle moving upfield and battling more speed than power rushers, he could be an instant starter. His upside is perhaps the highest of any tackle in the class.
GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Terron Armstead
5. Kaleb McGary, Washington
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter who has experience at tackle and guard against top-tier Pac-12 defenders.
—Above-average punch to force counter moves from pass-rushers.
—Good lower-body strength to drive and open running lanes
—Finishes one block and immediately looks for another.
—Was asked to swing out on screen plays and proved he could block in the open field, as well.
WEAKNESSES
—Arm length (32 ⅞") may force him to guard.
—Heavy-footed and will struggle against speed rushers. Gets beat too many times by reaching.
—Leverage against the bull rush could be an issue given his height (6'7") and lack of bend.
—Limited lateral agility shows up on reach blocks.
OVERALL
At times, McGary was overshadowed by teammate Trey Adams before 2018, but he busted out into the spotlight on his own as a senior. McGary is a prototypical right tackle outside of his shorter arm length, which could mean a move inside to guard. At either position, he has the look of an early NFL starter.
GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)
PRO COMPARISON: Andrus Peat
4. Dalton Risner, Kansas State
STRENGTHS
—Has the versatility to play every position on the line, including center, and moved all over for Kansas State in his four years as a starter.
—Plays through the whistle on every play. Makes it a point to finish every block.
—Can lock and drive in the run game. Incredibly strong hands and upper body.
—Excellent arm length (34") and uses that well to reach defenders in the run game, where he can be a mean finisher.
—Has some nasty to his game and isn't afraid to mix it up in the trenches, as seen in Senior Bowl practices against Zach Allen of Boston College.
WEAKNESSES
—Jack of all trades, master of none.
—Struggles to mirror speed rushers at tackle and will be kicked inside once in the NFL.
—Hand placement can be inconsistent. Has led to some holding penalties.
—Poor fit for zone schemes due to footwork and inability to reach second level.
OVERALL
What you see is what you get with Risner. He doesn't have much development potential left after five seasons at Kansas State, but he can improve with the right scheme fit and positional asks. Most teams we polled see him as a guard or center at the next level, but he could land at right tackle.
GRADE: 6.85 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)
PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Long
3. Andre Dillard, Washington State
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter at left tackle with excellent experience, awareness and athleticism for the blindside.
—Has the footwork to easily reach any block and uses good length (33 ½") to keep defenders off his frame.
—Smooth, fluid mover out of the blocks who easily gets down the line or to the second level in the run game; similarly smooth when asked to slide or mirror defensive linemen in the passing game.
—Kick-slide is a thing of beauty. Explodes out of the stance, and his kick is fast and deep.
—Coaches loved his instincts, awareness and football IQ; praised as a high-character leader.
—Throws his hands with great timing and uses both arms equally well.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks power to move defenders in the run game and wasn't asked to drive block much in the Mike Leach Air Raid scheme.
—Coached in a blocking scheme that is not like the NFL in terms of line splits, pass sets and run blocking. Will need time to relearn launch points.
—Kind of a finesse player who needs to do more as a finisher.
—Punch accuracy gets off and could result in penalties in the NFL.
OVERALL
Dillard has a high floor and a high ceiling, which is why NFL scouts are in love with his potential. He's a clean pass pro prospect, but his lack of power could limit his scheme fit at the next level. Dillard is a smooth, fluid operator who looks the part in drills and on tape. If he can add strength and fix some technical issues, he could become a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle.
GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)
PRO COMPARISON: Jake Matthews
2. Jawaan Taylor, Florida
STRENGTHS
—Three-year starter with most of his experience on the right side but some snaps at left tackle.
—Powerful run-blocker who locks on and looks to dump defenders as a finisher thanks to his size and mean streak.
—Upper0body strength is fantastic, and body control is very good for arriving at his block under control and ready to strike.
—Looks fluid moving upfield to reach linebackers and offers some upside in a zone-blocking scheme. Continually got better throughout his career and has developmental upside.
—Moves like a natural athlete who can handle a variety of pass-rush moves thanks to his length and easy lateral agility.
WEAKNESSES
—Highly penalized player who will need to work on consistent hand placement and better discipline in the NFL.
—Poor mobility to get out and lead in the screen game.
—Weighed 380 pounds in high school, so teams must closely monitor his weight and conditioning.
—Raw pass-rush technique needs work, which could ultimately kick him inside to guard.
OVERALL
Taylor is a favorite of NFL teams that want to dominate with a power running game. He's a plug-and-play right tackle starter, but his weakness in outside arm technique and some wide footsteps in the passing game will need to be worked on. Taylor's ability to be a Day 1 starter at tackle or guard drives his value up, as does his continued development at Florida. He could be a top-15 selection.
GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)
PRO COMPARISON: Cam Robinson
1. Jonah Williams, Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Three-year starter who got onto the field as a true freshman at Alabama playing right tackle before moving to left tackle as a sophomore and junior.
—Smart technician who understands angles and the timing on his punch.
—Smooth mover with exceptional body control and balance that shows up when asked to pull or when kick-sliding in pass protection.
—Body-beautiful blocker whose tape is flawless from a technique standpoint. Balanced, fluid and smooth.
—Can mirror speed rushers on the edge and is able to cut off the corner with his quickness and a well-timed punch.
—Excellent hand usage when asked to recover or counter a pass-rusher.
—Offers legit power in the run game.
WEAKNESSES
—Small-bodied player (6'4", 302 lbs); most NFL teams believe his future will be at guard or center.
—Can get pushed back and lose contain in the passing game when facing speed-to-power linemen.
—Pro evaluators worried arm length (33 ⅝"), combined with his thin frame, isn't good enough to stay at tackle in the NFL.
OVERALL
Williams lands as the top tackle on our draft board, and we believe he could have a long, successful career there. The NFL may ultimately disagree and move him inside to guard or center, and he has the athleticism and football IQ to make that transition flawlessly. Williams is one of the safest picks in the 2019 draft and should have a high-level pro career.
GRADE: 7.20 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)
PRO COMPARISON: Joe Staley