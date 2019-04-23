NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Offensive Tackles

0 of 31

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After 11 months of evaluations, conversations with scouts and coaches and endless nights on the road or at games, our staff is finally ready to answer the burning questions surrounding the 2019 NFL draft.

Who is the best overall player? How about the best at each position?

The goal of the NFL Draft 400 series is to figure that out.

The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked, with help from scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown. Together, we viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player—the same standard NFL teams use.

Oftentimes, we saw every play from a prospect over the last two years. That led to the grades, rankings and scouting reports you see here.

Players were graded on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit in the pros. The top 400 players will be broken down by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board prior to the draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the case of a tie, players were ranked based on their overall grades in our top 400.