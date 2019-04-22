NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Interior Offensive Linemen

NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Interior Offensive LinemenApril 22, 2019
After 11 months of evaluations, conversations with scouts and coaches and endless nights on the road or at games, our staff is finally ready to answer the burning questions surrounding the 2019 NFL draft.
Who is the best overall player? How about the best at each position?
The goal of the NFL Draft 400 series is to figure that out.
The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked, with help from scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown. Together, we viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player—the same standard NFL teams use.
Oftentimes, we saw every play from a prospect over the last two years. That led to the grades, rankings and scouting reports you see here.
Players were graded on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit in the pros. The top 400 players will be broken down by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board prior to the draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the case of a tie, players were ranked based on their overall grades in our top 400.
Grading Scale
At the end of each scouting report, you'll see a final grade that falls somewhere between 4.00 and 9.00. This scale comes from the teaching I received from Charley Casserly, Michael Lombardi and other former or current front-office personnel in the NFL.
This applies to all positions across the board.
40. Drew Kyser, Memphis
STRENGTHS
—Started 52 games, setting a Memphis record, and saw action in all 53 games during his time at the University
—Matches power well and is able to absorb punches and deliver them throughout the rep without hesitation.
—Good ability to anchor and set the pocket with solid lower-back strength and upper-body strength.
—Intelligent player who wins with positioning and effort despite physical limitations.
—Competitive attitude and has the perfect amount of nastiness to bother defenders but play with control throughout the game.
WEAKNESSES
—Plodding mover who struggles to move laterally at the second level and is too often left grabbing and lunging at defenders who are able to easily work around him in space.
—Has a tendency to work for seal-off blocks earlier than needed rather than showing an ability to reach and square up defenders at the line of scrimmage.
—Top-heavy frame that could use weight redistribution to fill out his lower half and allow him to balance power throughout his entire body.
—Hand strikes are inconsistent, late and don't land with precision or within a defender's frame, which leads to him too often overextended in pass protection.
OVERALL
Kyser has more experience than most players in this entire class and there's something to be said for a player who shows up on campus to compete immediately. He's an intelligent player who wins with positioning but will struggle to match NFL speed when he can't simply wall off defenders in space. He'll get a shot in a camp but has to prove he can match the quicker interior players in the NFL.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Eric Kush
39. Nick Linder, Indiana
STRENGTHS
—Family bloodlines at the position with brother, Brandon, starting at center for the Jacksonville Jaguars
—Excellent mental processing skills pre- and post-snap that help him identify games and work within the blocking scheme.
—Has some positional versatility and could play any of the three interior spots, giving him value as a game-day backup.
—Athletic movements with light feet and shows some ability to get out in space and continue down the field.
WEAKNESSES
—Season-ending shoulder surgery in 2016 and then sat out all of 2017 as he transferred from Miami to Indiana.
—Has only had one collegiate season in which he started every single game for a team, and it was 2015 when he played for the Miami Hurricanes.
—Undesirable tendency to fire straight up out of his stance on the snap and will get immediately punched into the backfield far too often as a result of the lost leverage.
—Lacks the overall play strength and ability to get hands on a defender and dominate a rep. He's too often playing patty-cake and leaning on defenders with little-to-no effect.
—Doesn't time his strikes particularly well and doesn't land with much power. He's often catching defenders and has to routinely fight to not get walked back into the quarterback's lap.
OVERALL
A 2016 injury and 2017 transfer from Miami to Indiana significantly slowed down what looked like a fairly promising collegiate career for Linder. He has the benefit of a brother already in the NFL, but there are legitimate strength and striking issues with the younger Linder that make him look like a developmental prospect. His best bet is time on a practice squad where his versatility makes up for some of the deficiencies in his current game.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Russell Bodine
38. Jesse Burkett, Stanford
STRENGTHS
—Fifth-year senior with 37 career starts at center and action in 42 games for highly regarded program that routinely produces NFL-caliber offensive line talent.
—Remarkably bright player who understands angles and leverage at the line of scrimmage and is able to win reps even without elite traits because of mental-processing speed and ability.
—Smooth mover in space who has clean footwork getting to the second level and will slide in nicely as a center in a zone-heavy system.
—Consistently well-placed snaps with an ability to immediately post in pass protection and look for work to set a clean pocket.
WEAKNESSES
—Consistently drops his eyes, leading to balance concerns and lunging in space that leaves him helpless to redirect.
—Legitimate concerns about power, particularly in regard to ability to anchor and recover versus strong interior rushers. He has to build more functional strength in his lower half, or he'll struggle to deal with NFL bullrushes.
—Would like to see more independent hand usage in pass protection and an ability to reset hands after initial contact with improved speed, precision, and power.
—Pad level is a concern and suggests a lack of overall functional strength and mobility in his ankles, knees, hips, and lower back
OVERALL
Burkett is an intelligent player who uses mental processing and excellent spatial awareness to compete at the line of scrimmage and versus second-level defenders. He has to build a more powerful base that can be engaged as an anchor and will lead to improved pad level to alleviate strain on his hips and waist by engaging the other lower-half joints.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Alex Lewis
37. Alec Eberle, Florida State
STRENGTHS
—Collected a plethora of honors at Florida State after starting 44 consecutive games, beginning in 2015, and playing in 48 games over the span of his collegiate career. He was recognized as the Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in the program and was a captain for the second straight season.
—Patient in pass protection and willing to sit in his set with active hands while mirroring interior games.
—Solid ability to work through double-teams with good hand placement and hip relationship while eyeing second-level defenders for appropriate time to peel off.
—Shows a good ability to latch on in pass protection and shuffle while remaining square to the line of scrimmage.
WEAKNESSES
—Will turn 24 early in his rookie season and may be seen as a physically maxed-out prospect without much room for continued growth and improvement.
—He's a waist-bender who will be susceptible to push-pull techniques in run and pass situations against defenders who take advantage of his poor balance and flexibility.
—Fails to work to the second level with any sort of pace and too often tries to position himself in hopes he gets in the way rather than attacking defenders in space.
—Forward-leaning running style that gets his feet tangled often, and he rarely works out in space with good balance, lateral agility and square shoulders.
—Doesn't have the kind of finishes on film that we'd like to see from a consistent starter and is too often willing to just get through the play. He is not the kind of player who imposes dominance on defenders.
OVERALL
Eberle's consecutive starts streak is impressive and rare. He has some flashes of legitimate potential but there are too many limitations to his play that largely stem from balance issues and mobility throughout his lower half. He'll struggle to compete without turning up the nastiness a little bit and carving out a role as a guy who can provide experience and depth on a practice squad.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Scott Quessenberry
36. Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
STRENGTHS
—Father played for NFL's St. Louis Cardinals and brother played offensive line at Ole Miss and briefly with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bunchy comes with an NFL background and pedigree.
—Thick player who has NFL size and weight with a three-sport athletic background in high school.
—Good competitive toughness with a little bit of a mean streak. He's consistently adding jabs at the whistle and looks feisty and aggressive.
—Strong enough to catch defenders during his slide in pass protection with enough foot speed and hand strength to latch on and run defenders wide.
WEAKNESSES
—Athletic testing numbers are underwhelming and confirm tape that shows a fairly limited overall athlete from a speed, agility and explosion standpoint.
—Slow out of his stance and lacks the desired explosion in his hips to drive out square with power and intent.
—Waist-bender who ducks his head and is more of a load-up contact seeker than a fluid, knee-bending mover.
—Waddle-style runner who will struggle significantly in space and won't meet athletic thresholds to be effective in a zone scheme.
—Balance in pass protection is concerning. He doesn't show an ability to root onto a post leg and is too often overextended on his toes or sitting back on his heels.
OVERALL
Bunchy Stallings has a top-10 name in this draft class. Unfortunately, his play on the field doesn't provide quite the same excitement. He's a limited athlete who will struggle to move in space and won't meet the expected mobility requirements to play in a zone scheme. He comes from an NFL family and could hang his hat on that potential, but for now, his athleticism isn't up to snuff.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Rod Taylor
35. Joe Lowery, Ohio
STRENGTHS
—One of the unquestioned leaders of the program and has spent time at both guard and tackle, bringing versatile experience to any team that lands him.
—Solid athlete who is a fluid mover in space and can easily get on track to reach second-level defenders.
—Play speed is good for his size and will meet the requisite movement ability expected.
—Solid overall hand placement, particularly in double-teams, and is able to adequately spy second-level defenders to adjust path and peel off route.
WEAKNESSES
—Height (6'7") is a concern in regard to leverage, and he doesn't have the current flexibility in his lower-body joints to sink and gain leverage. He has a tendency to bend at his waist already, and the problem will only be exacerbated with a move inside.
—Gets caught leaning in the run game and will be easily susceptible to push-pull moves in the NFL versus defenders.
—Doesn't drive out of his stance with enough speed or intent on down blocks and will be slipped by tackles who get up the field in a hurry.
—Patience in pass protection is a double-edged sword, and he'll sometimes give too much ground or fail to stay square and effectively collapse the pocket himself unnecessarily.
OVERALL
Lowery is a solid prospect and comes with enough foundational technique and natural size to warrant a look in the NFL. There are some overall concerns about flexibility and balance that push him back to a late Day 3 selection, but a team with time to develop him will appreciate a moldable prospect with size and athleticism.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: KC McDermott
34. Sean Rawlings, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Has some positional versatility after splitting time between right tackle and center at Ole Miss and will likely land in the NFL as an extra lineman who can play an interior spot and tackle in a pinch.
—Patient in pass protection and offers steady feet and hands to stay square to defenders.
—Good spatial awareness in pass protection to stab and slide with peripheral vision to adjust his set as defenders move.
—Athletic enough to be a solid center in a zone scheme that utilizes his smarts, recognition and movement skills to be successful.
WEAKNESSES
—Thin overall frame and doesn't have the barrel-chested upper-body that teams are going to want to see.
—Play strength and power, particularly in his lower half, is severely limited. He struggles to drive out of his stance with intent, can't drop his weight to anchor and is too often walked into the backfield.
—Strikes lack power in pass protection and he has a tendency to flare his elbows outside of his frame, losing almost any sort of power and torque he is able to generate.
—Struggled significantly against Quinnen Williams, highlighting almost every deficiency in his game.
OVERALL
Rawlings has experience in a competitive SEC conference at both center and tackle, making him a potential depth piece at the worst. He brings limited power on a fairly thin frame but could find a home in a zone scheme that lets him get out in space and use positioning and leverage to create creases for one-cut-and-go running backs.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Greg Mancz
33. Brandon Hitner, Villanova
STRENGTHS
—Really impressive movement skills in space that will translate well to center in a scheme that asks him to reach athletic linebackers in the open field.
—Bright player who shows good processing skills and an understanding of angles, leverage and positioning in space to win matchups versus more athletic players.
—Short-area quickness is impressive for someone his size, and he's able to comfortably burst out of his stance with hot feet and engaged lower-body joints.
—Originally played guard briefly at Villanova before moving to tackle. He offers potential at all five offensive line spots and is the ideal sixth lineman on game days.
—Drives off of inside of his foot to mirror in pass protection and has the foot speed to quickly reset his base when he feels threatened.
WEAKNESSES
—Tackle that will have to kick inside because of technical deficiencies regarding use of length. He doesn't necessarily have short arms or small hands but he doesn't show particularly good strike timing to get extended and engaged before a defender is in his chest.
—Tall and lean frame that may not have the functional strength to handle powerful defensive tackles and will struggle to drop his hips and anchor versus bull-rushers in the NFL.
—Power in his upper body is more buildup than it is jarring, and he won't provide the sort of shock teams will want from a center's punch in a slide.
—Meniscus surgery in 2018 limited his playing time and, while doctors recommended surgery to secure NFL goals, teams will want to have medical backgrounds come back clean.
OVERALL
Hitner was a steady player at right tackle for Villanova, but he doesn't use his length as a trait and will be best suited with a move inside at the next level. He'll have to add some weight to his frame, as well as develop the functional strength to compete with NFL power, but he has intriguing athleticism and versatility that should see him selected on Day 3.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Jon Toth
32. Alex Bars, Notre Dame
STRENGTHS
—Has recorded starts at left guard, right guard and right tackle and will bring some overall positional versatility to a team that needs game-day roster flexibility.
—Overall thickness and physical profile is NFL-ready and could stand to bulk up another 10 pounds with ease.
—Sets his base with a purpose in pass protection and shows an ability to anchor into the interior half of his back leg while engaging the weight in his lower body.
—Strong and steady hands that land with precision and weight in both phases.
—Experience playing for one of the best units in the nation and comes with understanding of the fundamental techniques to be successful.
WEAKNESSES
—Season-ending ankle injury in 2015 and season-ending knee injury that ended 2018 season after just five starts.
—Lumbering mover who is clunky out in space and will struggle to play with much fluidity in a zone scheme.
—Height may be seen as a disadvantage inside, especially given that he struggles to adequately bend at his ankles, knees and hips to have any shot at competing for leverage.
—Inside speed is a concern, and he'll struggle to redirect because of the mobility issues in his hips, lack of legit arm length and overall poor flexibility between his knees and hips.
OVERALL
Coming off an injury could crush Bars' stock even though we've gotten reports that he's far along in his rehab from the knee injury that ended his season. Teams will have to dig deep into his film to find starter tape, but it's there. A free-agent flier on a stash-and-draft type plan is what's best for Bars.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Jamil Demby
31. Keaton Sutherland, Texas A&M
STRENGTHS
—Well-built frame that carries good weight and has thickness distributed from head to toe.
—Gets out of his stance well in the run game and shows an ability to engage his hips and fire feet in a hurry.
—Able to pound the turf with his instep as a run-blocker and create movement at the line of scrimmage.
—Brings power and thump to the rep whenever possible and looks to create an environment that is less finesse and more dogfight.
WEAKNESSES
—Bounced back and forth between guard and tackle at A&M because of injuries and competition from teammates. He only has one season as the wire-to-wire starter in college.
—Doesn't replace his steps in pass protection with any sort of speed or fluidity and won't be able to quick set or mirror quicker interior players.
—Pass protection footwork is clunky and hectic, creating some inability to play square and with balance at the movement of contact.
—Momentary mental lapses in pass protection when he seems lost in the woods and can get beaten in an ugly way.
OVERALL
Sutherland has NFL size and power that immediately matches the needs at the next level. He is comfortable playing in a mess and encourages that sort of play from his opponents. Savvy vets will recognize his issues immediately and have no trouble taking advantage if he can't clean up his footwork and balance issues in pass protection. He's best suited for a practice squad where he can develop and let his natural traits talk early on.
GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Dakota Dozier
30. Fred Johnson, Florida
STRENGTHS
—Massive body in every regard with height, width, arm length and hand size that would overwhelm current NFL players in terms of physical profile.
—Decent feet for someone as large as he is and uses his length to deter rushers early in the rep while he sets his base.
—Strike timing and location are solid on passing downs and shows a technical foundation that is workable.
—Processing in action is good, and he's able to get on track in the run game to be successful on various runs by using leverage, positioning and space to win reps.
WEAKNESSES
—Height is a detriment because he doesn't have the feet for tackle, but natural leverage issues make it tremendously difficult to succeed as a 6'7" guard.
—Surrounded by better offensive lineman and looks like a product of collaborative success rather than an individual above-average skill set.
—Has a tendency to lean on defenders and get in the way rather than keep his feet moving to latch on and physically move opposing players.
—Flexibility in lower-body joints is a concern because he has to show excellent mobility just to get his pads low enough to gain leverage and simply doesn't have the ability to do it.
—Frame is merely big and doesn't have developed or well-built power or musculature, and he'll have to rebuild some of that size to become a more powerful athlete.
OVERALL
Johnson is a mountain of a man who played at multiple spots for the Gators offensive line and alongside some good players in this class. His size is almost too much and limits some of the lower-half fluidity and mobility that he'll need at the next level. He has a solid foundation and can process in real time but is a project who is likely waiting until Day 3 to hear his name called.
GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Denver Kirkland
29. Martez Ivey, Florida
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter for the Gators with time at both guard and tackle.
—Power and length built into an NFL-ready frame at 6'5" and 315 pounds with 36¼-inch arms and 10⅜-inch hands.
—Engages overall length and size well in pass protection and shows some flashes of simply overwhelming opponents when he's able to fully extend and land the first punch.
—Experience at tackle could make him increasingly valuable to a team that wants roster flexibility on game day.
WEAKNESSES
—Limited overall flexibility in ankles, knees and hips, which prohibit his movements to the second level.
—Pad level issues stem directly from flexibility concerns out of his stance, and because he can't bend at the proper joints, he'll lean, lunge and struggle to maintain leverage at the line of scrimmage.
—Highly touted high school prospect who never seemed to take the expected steps in his development at Florida and may be seen as a fairly maxed-out and finished product who doesn't have much more room for growth in his game if he hasn't already developed.
—Footwork in all phases is an absolute mess and suggests poor coordination, balance and a lack of commitment to technique based on the haphazard nature with which he plays.
—Doesn't seem to have the kind of feel for the game that other players in this group do. There's very little timing, awareness, rhyme or reason to what he does, when he does it or why he does it.
OVERALL
Ivey has long been on the radar of NFL scouts, but his career at Florida never developed as expected. He's a late-round flier type who could also go undrafted as teams prefer athleticism over production late in the class.
GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Parker Ehinger
28. Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Experience throughout the interior of the offensive line over the last four seasons.
—Athletic mover who has a big resume as a pulling blocker; good lateral agility and enough mobility to be a fit in a zone scheme.
—Moves well up the field to the second level and can track and reach linebackers.
—Can sink his hips and set his feet to anchor against bull-rushers.
—Sees the field well and makes good decisions on which rusher to attack.
WEAKNESSES
—Smaller build (6'3", 306 lbs) has teams considering Patterson more at center than guard.
—Doesn't dominate defenders at the point of attack because of a lack of play power in his lower half.
—Hasn't learned to tie his upper body and lower body together as a blocker to effectively move defenders out of run gaps.
—Defenders work off his block too easily; must improve his grip.
—Doesn't have much power in his hands when punching.
OVERALL
Patterson could develop into a good starter at the next level if teams don't fixate on his lack of length and bulk. He immediately comes to the NFL as a good candidate to be a third guard and backup center who has the tools to become a starter at either spot if he can clean up his strength deficiencies.
GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: David Andrews
27. Trevon Tate, Memphis
STRENGTHS
—Above-average athlete who played both right and left tackle over four seasons for Memphis. He is able to easily get out in space and has the foot speed to reach second-level defenders.
—Easy and smooth feet that can match pass-rushers who use agility as a trait. He doesn't drive out of his set with significant power, but his ability to reset his base is quick and consistent.
—Shows a good ability to mix up his strikes and replace them in pass protection to remain active throughout the rep.
—Hand placement, particularly when working laterally, is impressive and helps him be successful with good positioning and leverage at manipulative points on a defender's frame.
WEAKNESSES
—Routinely slow out of stance and is almost always late to throw his hands because defenders who engage early catch him first.
—Arm length is limited, forcing a move inside, and an overall thin frame is going to have to carry more consistent weight throughout to compete on the interior.
—Shows some ankle, knee and hip stiffness that leads to delays out of his stance but also immediately shooting upward and losing natural leverage.
—Underwhelming play strength that sees him get pushed around more than we'd like versus power-rushers with heavy hands.
OVERALL
Tate comes with experience at tackle for a Memphis offense that has seen significant success during his time as a Tiger. He'll have to kick inside in the NFL, as a lack of true length and flexibility limits his potential as a tackle. Moving inside provides its own challenges, however, and Tate will have to bulk up and show he can consistently carry another 15 pounds while retaining the movement skills that make him an intriguing prospect at the next level.
GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: John Miller
26. Jon Baker, Boston College
STRENGTHS
—Voted a two-year captain at Boston College and, if not for injury, would be a three-year starter at center with additional experience as a freshman as well.
—Above-average athlete who can work laterally in space with ease and will have no trouble reaching second-level defenders.
—Fundamentally sound player who comes off of the ball with good pad level, nice explosion in his hips and consistent hand placement and timing to be an effective run-blocker, particularly if drafted for a zone scheme.
—Quick set and post leg is sharp, and he shows a good ability to anchor into his hips when defenders are slow off of the ball or waste time setting up moves and allow him to settle.
WEAKNESSES
—His punch doesn't look as strong as most NFL teams will want, and he lacks some of the jarring punches that the top-tier centers land early in pass protection.
—Season-ending knee injury in the first game of 2017 season.
—Frame appears thin overall, and while adding weight may not be necessary, he does need to develop more functional strength in his upper body to absorb contact better and compete versus powerful nose tackles.
—Limited to zone schemes and will struggle if asked to routinely base block powerful defenders one-on-one without double-teams or reach powerful defenders who can match his foot speed.
—Lower body doesn't engage into and through contact with the preferred power, and he's too often stalemating at the line of scrimmage without the lower-back strength and wide hips to dig defenders out.
OVERALL
A season-ending knee injury to begin 2017 is the only thing that kept Jon Baker from being a consistent three-year starter for the Eagles and a likely entry in last year's draft. After receiving a medical redshirt season, he finished up at BC as the starting center in 2018 and was voted captain for the second straight year. He comes fairly polished in regard to fundamentals, but his overall strength is limited and makes him a fit in zone schemes only.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Mitch Morse
25. B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State
STRENGTHS
—Thick frame at 6'3" and 337 pounds. He's the first one off of the bus and passes the eyeball test in street clothes.
—Able to eat punches well and anchor down in pass protection to recover within the rep.
—Engulfs defenders on down blocks and will drop his weight on them to make a little noise while he's at it.
—Tremendous arm length at 35⅜", and he knows when to throw them in pass protection to hit flush and snatch defenders.
—Light feet enable him to step and replace in short space fairly well.
WEAKNESSES
—Inherent questions about competition he faced at Jacksonville State and will have to show he can match NFL-caliber athletes day in and day out.
—Too much weight distributed in his midsection, and he has to fill out his lower half to match lower-body power of NFL interior defenders.
—Leans and lunges as a pass protector and will be quickly swiped away by technicians with good hand usage at the next level.
—Doesn't have the routine finishes on film that you'd expect given the level he played at, and it's largely due to inconsistent effort and hustle.
—Stiff overall joints in his lower body and looks uncomfortable out in space.
OVERALL
The first thing NFL teams will want to see is how well Autry can routinely hold up against everyday NFL players. The competition he faced at Jacksonville State simply won't answer that question. He was a JUCO tackle who kicked inside at JSU but has a combination of size and athletic feet that is rare. If an NFL team can keep his belly in check, he could offer an ideal guard frame to play in either a power or zone scheme.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jermaine Eluemunor
24. Brandon Knight, Indiana
STRENGTHS
—Versatile athlete who originally was a reserve tight end and tackle at Indiana and has decent movement skills in space.
—Above-average spatial awareness and recognition in pass protection to identify rush style, pass off games and redirect to protect.
—Quick sets are efficient and immediately help him post versus speed off of the line.
—Understands angles and movement at the second level and can accurately address targets in motion.
WEAKNESSES
—Underwhelming play strength that won't hold up against interior NFL pressure and needs to show an ability to match strength in both phases.
—Punch doesn't disrupt at all and is more of a catching grab rather than something that can shock defenders and slow moves.
—Bounces off of defenders in the run game and, when he grabs, doesn't show grip strength to latch on and control the rep.
—Weight distribution lands too much on his heels and can lead to balance issues when defenders jolt him first with a heavy punch.
OVERALL
The fact Knight's tape comes as a tackle may hurt him more than help him. He doesn't have the skills to play tackle at the next level, but a move inside could see him become a solid zone-scheme guard. He has good movement skills and excellent mental processing, but he's lacking the overall play strength needed to compete immediately.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Cole Madison
23. Tyler Jones, NC State
STRENGTHS
—Foot speed is impressive, and he's able to quickly reset his base in pass protection to move with agile defenders.
—Three-year starter and four-year contributor who offers some versatile athleticism and will comfortably slide right into a zone scheme.
—Drives out of his stance with intent and pushes force through the proper angles of his feet in pass protection.
—Technique in double-teams is good and shows an understanding of the placements and leverages that will help him win whether he's passing off or overtaking the double to climb.
WEAKNESSES
—Lack of overall size and strength is apparent, and while he offers good athleticism, he has to put on some beef to compete at guard in the NFL.
—Lower-back and core strength look limited, and he's rarely able to unlock his hips to drive into and through blocks in the run game.
—Punch lacks power, and his upper body is fairly weak overall. Defenders are able to disengage too easily, and he'll struggle to shoot hands, grip defenders and control the rep.
—Hands get wide and grabby in space, and he'll struggle to come into balance with second-level defenders on the move.
OVERALL
A lack of size and strength is a major hurdle for Jones to clear to have an NFL career. If drafted into a zone scheme, his experience and mobility could propel him into a starting job with some technique development.
GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Ted Larsen
22. Zack Bailey, South Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Versatile offensive lineman who played guard, center and tackle for the Gamecocks throughout his career and started 38 games overall.
—Nice movement to climb and reach second-level defenders with an ability to adjust landing tracks to match in space.
—Excellent overall length and a frame that is muscular up top and could be manipulated to carry more weight with focused program.
—Gets off the ball with purpose and intent and looks to set his base early in the rep.
WEAKNESSES
—Doesn't carry much weight to begin with (6'5", 299 lbs), and most of it looks like it is in his top half. We'd like to see a little more width in his hips to match the power and weight of interior tackles in the league.
—Dangerous amount of lean in his game as a run-blocker, and defenders who are able to beat his length will abuse that to disengage at the line of scrimmage.
—Run blocks from his toes and without much expansion or balance in his base, and it only heightens the aforementioned issues with a lack of lower-body girth and ability to match power.
—Overall power is lacking and stems from a lack of thickness in his hips and butt. There's not enough there for him to root into the ground and draw from when punching.
OVERALL
Bailey has tremendous versatility that is hard to look past when discussing roster options on game day. He isn't starter material yet, but there are functional movement skills that could fit nicely in a zone scheme. His frame has room for growth and will be the first step to any opportunity to crack an NFL roster. Another 15 pounds in his hips and Bailey could be an ideal backup lineman who provides team-building flexibility.
GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Joe Dahl
21. Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
STRENGTHS
—Arguably the most experienced and decorated interior offensive lineman in this entire class. Started four consecutive years for one of the best programs in the nation with big-game experience, pedigree and composure.
—Impressively smart player who is able to identify games, adjust his track in space and knows the expectations for rep-to-rep performance.
—Technically sound, well-coached and understands the fundamental athletic requirements of the position.
—Hand placement is varied based on play, defender alignment and technique and lands under control and inside the defender's frame consistently.
—Solid overall athlete who has the needed movement skills to succeed in a zone scheme that utilizes his processing skills in space.
WEAKNESSES
—Former tackle who will likely kick inside in the NFL but, as of now, doesn't have the width or weight in his lower half that teams will want.
—Rarely latches on square and drives perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. He's often walling off defenders and has to show an ability to square people up.
—Slow puncher in pass protection who doesn't disrupt or slow power at all and doesn't show an ability to fire hands, reload and reset with pace.
—Overall play strength, power and nastiness is underwhelming and will take time and effort to fill out his frame in the NFL to routinely compete.
—Rarely engages his elbows and chest in the run game and keeps defenders too close to his frame rather than locking out with good torque and controlling the rep. It is both a technique and functional strength issue.
OVERALL
Hyatt's experience at Clemson will automatically get him noticed by many teams. Quite simply, linemen rarely come around with the same background and accolades that Hyatt offers. However, Clemson's scheme did him some serious favors and masked many of the deficiencies in his game. He has to fill out his frame and develop more strength in the NFL, but his intelligence and savvy play style will earn him a spot in a camp for sure. He's the ideal rotational depth lineman on game days.
GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Sean Harlow
20. Nate Herbig, Stanford
STRENGTHS
—Wide-bodied player who can immediately match the physical profiles and power of NFL interior defenders.
—Plenty of girth in his hips and can anchor down into them in pass protection or engage them to dig out defenders on the goalline.
—Active hands in pass protection that are able to punch, recoil and fit again with consistency and good placement.
—Nasty demeanor and wastes no time dropping his weight on dudes or landing a last-second blow at the whistle to disrupt and annoy opponents.
—Well-coached and has been a major contributor along one of the stronger offensive lines in the country over the last three seasons.
WEAKNESSES
—Balance and coordination are concerns, and he ends up on the ground way too often. Movement skills in space are fairly limited and will keep him as a power-scheme guy specifically.
—Missed time in 2018 with injuries and didn't put out the same quality of tape as his 2017 season.
—Lateral agility to mirror in pass protection is limited, and interior speed will give him serious trouble in the NFL.
—Overall speed and athleticism are underwhelming due to his weight (335 lbs). While he has some power, too much of the weight is centered in his midsection and leads to lessened functional movement skills.
—Patty-cakes with guys too much and misses some of those finishes in which he latches onto a defender and buries him.
OVERALL
Herbig will excite coaches who want a throwback guard or one who fits the oft-used nickname "hawg." He's got the thickness and power teams want and will succeed in a power scheme. His movement skills are somewhat limited and look like they could be tied to his overall weight and body composition. An NFL team should waste no time redistributing some of his weight to develop a more balanced and coordinated player.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jamon Brown
19. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
STRENGTHS
—Contact balance is always square, and he's able to fight pressure from any angle comfortably by engaging overall strength and flexibility in his core and lower back.
—Shows a good understanding of angles and leverage in space and doesn't look rushed when reaching second-level defenders.
—Pad level off the snap looks good and shows nice lower-body flexion to quick-set, mirror and post
—Short legs give him natural leverage advantages and make it easier for him to set a kickstand and root into the ground to fight straight-line power rushes.
WEAKNESSES
—Only three seasons of offensive line play after he joined Arkansas' program as a defensive lineman and only began playing football as an exchange student during his sophomore year in high school.
—Length throughout his frame is a concern. He's short-limbed and will struggle to set and maintain space versus speed rushers who press his edge. His short arms (31 ¼") rarely land first when engaging defenders.
—Too often willing to have stalemates and relaxed reps without showing the dominant plays you want from an interior player with some attitude.
—Hands shoot wide, land soft and fail to ever latch and ratchet in for elbow torque and power, particularly on run downs during which he doesn't seem to have the overall hand size (9 ¾") or grip strength to control defenders.
OVERALL
Froholdt uses his body composition and overall build to his advantage, showing awareness for the ways he can win. A lack of true power and nastiness is evident all over his tape and points to a player who needs to find a fourth gear that leads to increased competitive toughness. His hands are inconsistent at best and will likely keep him relegated to a practice squad for his first couple of seasons.
GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Alex Cappa
18. Phil Haynes, Wake Forest
STRENGTHS
—Excellent overall athletic frame that carries weight well and looks like a more muscular and filled-out prospect than most in this class.
—Defined chest and overall good play strength on the field that stems from commitment in the weight room, power and routine engagement of upper back, chest, and shoulders into contact.
—One of the top guys in this class at punching and locking out with good elbow torque to control defenders early in the rep.
—Heavy hitter who looks to rock dudes with every opportunity and can stun pass-rushers quickly when his punch is timed up and lands flush.
—Understands positioning at the line of scrimmage and is able to log out defenders who cross his face.
WEAKNESSES
—Still a fairly raw overall prospect who wasn't a football player until late in high school and originally played defensive end. He is obviously still developing the techniques needed to compete and will be viewed as a project.
—Shows a tendency to have a one-track mind in pass pro and has to remember to play with his eyes up to pass off games and recognize movement sooner.
—Frenetic mover when he gets into space and will struggle to play with lateral balance and coordination outside the standard tackle box.
—Not particularly quick or fast in any regard of his play and will be beaten by interior speed that explodes off the ball, fires hands quickly and can beat him to his outside shoulder with good bend.
OVERALL
Haynes was a late-comer to football and offers more potential upside than most players in this interior group. On the hoof, he looks every bit the part of a starting NFL guard, and teams will love that he plays with heavy hands and good overall strength in his upper body. There are some concerns about the processing and awareness with which he plays, but a veteran coach could help him continue an impressive ascension into a starter within a couple of seasons.
GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Joshua Garnett
17. Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi State
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter at right guard for Mississippi State and has faced some of the class' best interior prospects in super-competitive SEC.
—Barrel-chested with excellent arm length (33 ⅛") and hand size (10").
—Comfortably able to sit into his hips and use natural leverage in his quick sets to anchor versus power.
—Lands a spot on the hustle and heart team with competitiveness that won't quit and a demeanor that meets the challenge each rep.
—Impressive athleticism and movement skills given his size, and he won't struggle to work laterally with most interior speed.
WEAKNESSES
—Compact and short frame (6'2", 310 lbs) that will be overwhelmed by some of the bigger players he'll face on the interior in the NFL.
—Hands shoot wide, causing timing and placement concerns that make his life more difficult than it needs to be. If he can tighten down his elbows to engage his chest and rotate his hands appropriately, the power and effectiveness of his strikes will immediately improve.
—Stops his feet too much when mirroring in pass protection and gets overextended up top rather than continuing to drive off each in-step and bringing his hips underneath to match the defender.
—Tweener style that doesn't seem to match a particular scheme and doesn't have any singular trait that could be a calling card to start in a particular system.
OVERALL
Some of the guards in this group are absolutely massive, making Shaq Calhoun seem even smaller given his average (at best) height. The Mississippi State product plays with nonstop effort and doesn't shy away from competition after he faced some of the best defenders in the nation over the last three years. He has some technical aspects to clean up but brings the non-negotiables every play and should have a shot to make a roster as a rookie.
GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Quinton Spain
16. Drew Forbes, SE Missouri State
STRENGTHS
—Experienced at tackle but will likely move to guard in the NFL at 6'5", 305 pounds.
—Highly athletic mover on tape who can pull, trap and slide laterally to reach outside pass-rushers.
—Good first-step quickness and can get upfield to attack linebackers.
—Could make a very good transition to a zone-blocking scheme in the NFL with his upfield and lateral movement.
—Athleticism and fire make scouts believe he will make big strides once developed by pro coaches and brought into a top-tier strength program.
WEAKNESSES
—Small-school competition will limit how the NFL sees him after he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine or Senior Bowl.
—Shorter arms (32 ⅝") could worry teams, which is another reason he's seen as a guard.
—Play power is questionable on tape against small-school defenders and must be improved at the next level.
—Was able to dominate by being an athlete and needs to work on punch accuracy to get his hands inside the frames of defenders.
—Limited ability to anchor against a bull rush.
OVERALL
A sneaky good interior offensive line prospect who has the athleticism and drive to become much better than his draft position. Forbes needs to gain strength and work on technique against power players, but his movement skills and quickness are worthy of a top-200 pick.
GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Justin Pugh
15. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
STRENGTHS
—Team captain and three-year starter who is relentless on the field and plays with an aggressive, tough nature.
—Physical, violent player at the point of attack who loves contact and doesn't let up on a block.
—Compact build (6'3", 305 lbs) with solid arm length (33 ½") and massive hands (10 ⅜").
—Is asked to handle calls and checks on the line of scrimmage; has a high football IQ that lets him identify blitzes and stunts.
—Plays with very good leverage and pop under the pads of defenders.
—Gets to the second level well against linebackers and can put them in the dirt.
WEAKNESSES
—Not a fluid mover on pulls and traps; can get off balance moving laterally.
—Can be too aggressive and will get flagged for holds if watched closely.
—Power teams won't like his build and lack of play power.
—Can be a lunging blocker who doesn't play with patience or much poise in the run game.
—Plays with his head down way too often.
OVERALL
Aggressive, tough prospect who loves contact and will be a fit for a tough-nosed running team. Gaillard's lack of lateral agility and good mobility when pulling could make him a concern for zone teams, but he has enough starting-level traits to be considered a future starter.
GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Corey Linsley
14. Ryan Bates, Penn State
STRENGTHS
—Spent time at left tackle, right tackle and left guard at Penn State and could bring tremendous positional and roster versatility to a team in the NFL.
—Easy pass-setter who can quickly sit into his back leg and shows good posture when a defender doesn't beat him off the ball.
—Movement skills are above average to get off the ball with pace and work in space, making him an excellent fit at any of the three interior spots in a zone scheme.
—Punch location is always accurate, and he shows an ability to vary it to match defenders' plans, causing disruption at the snap and taking advantage early in the rep.
WEAKNESSES
—Short arms (32 ½") will force a move inside in the NFL, especially since he doesn't seem to show the awareness of timing to maximize the length he does have.
—Overall thin-looking frame that lacks a barrel chest and will need to add width in his hips and butt to generate lower-body power as a guard.
—Anchor is weak, and he struggles to post and root into the ground to fight pressure. There is a lack of strength in his lower back and not enough weight in his butt, hips and thighs to counteract powerful bull-rushers.
—Plays tall too often and creates leverage concerns that could be erased with more flexion in all his lower-half joints.
OVERALL
Bates' versatility is what he'll have to hang his hat on early in his career. He could comfortably play any of the interior spots and, in a bind, might give you a few decent snaps at tackle, as well. An NFL team will have to be dedicated to immediately filling out his thin frame while retaining the athleticism he brings, but there are functional traits that should help him compete early on for a backup role.
GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Dan Feeney
13. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Experienced four-year starter who has lined up at guard and center for the Crimson Tide.
—First step out of the gate is quick and balanced.
—Can latch on and move defenders in the run game with good angles and a relentless drive block.
—Very good angle blocker from center or guard; rarely misreads his keys and is smart finding guys on the second level.
—Balanced on the pull and trap.
WEAKNESSES
—Missed time in 2017 with an ankle injury.
—Average body (6'4", 307 lbs) without great play power and strength in his anchor.
—Waist-bender who doesn't have good hip or knee sink.
—Average length (32 ⅛" arms) leads to struggles reaching defenders and can lead to lunging.
—Accuracy when shooting his hands isn't great and can be inconsistent.
OVERALL
Pierschbacher will appeal to teams that run both zone and power schemes and those who want versatility up front. He can play left guard, center or right guard at a good level and could become a starter if he can add strength to his lower body and work on his flexibility.
GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Cody Whitehair
12. Ben Powers, Oklahoma
STRENGTHS
—Three-year starter who didn't allow a sack in 2018 and has spent time at both guard spots for one of the best and most recognized offensive line units in the country over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
—Play demeanor is good and has been developed by big-game competition, especially over the last two seasons. Has the requisite competitive toughness and a little bit of an attitude.
—Mental processing is strong with excellent awareness to pass off games at the line of scrimmage with good timing and anticipation.
—Upper half is well developed and has the kind of thickness throughout his chest and arms teams expect from a power-scheme guard.
—Shows the hand strength to latch on at the line of scrimmage in pass protection after he punches and can effectively end a defender's rep before it begins.
WEAKNESSES
—Mobility issues in his hips cause him to stand up too often at the snap and lose immediate leverage with high pads.
—Hands shoot wide of defenders in space and lead to too much grabbing and inability to square up second-level defenders.
—Lacks some thickness and power in his lower half that shows up in short-yardage situations. Doesn't have the lower back strength to roll his hips into blocks and there simply isn't much help coming from his lower frame when he does.
—Feet to mirror in pass protection are limited movers and can get heavy, particularly when working towards his outside edge.
OVERALL
Powers' experience along a very good Oklahoma offensive line is enticing given the lack of time to develop quality offensive linemen in the NFL. He comes well-coached and with good awareness as a piece of an entire unit. He has some flexibility concerns, especially in his hips, which raise pad level on the snap and have to get corrected at the next level or he'll be bullied by power. But there are enough fundamental traits to expect him to land on an NFL roster as a rookie.
GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Ronald Leary
11. Dru Samia, Oklahoma
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter with time at both tackle and guard for one of the best and most recognized offensive line units in the country over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
—Alpha-dog demeanor that is dripping with the sort of nastiness teams want from an interior offensive lineman.
—Fights power and pressure with leverage and timing to win the rep even if he isn't in great position. He has solid spatial awareness and can make moment-to-moment decisions that create lanes and flexibility for backs.
—Excellent overall height (6'5"), weight (305 lbs) and length (33") with room to carry another 10 pounds without compromising his athleticism.
—Lateral agility is solid and helps him sink and mirror versus defenders who press his edge in either direction.
WEAKNESSES
—Has to understand the balance between competitive aggression and overkill. He engages late too often and will become an unnecessary headache for teams if he can't control his emotions late and in big games.
—Eats more power punches than he delivers and has to improve strike timing to keep his chest clean in the NFL.
—Effort and technique get sloppy too often, even against lesser opponents, and creates wins for defenders who have no business competing.
—Lower-back and core strength aren't as developed as they could be on his frame and lead to some inability to recover when leverage and pad level on the snap aren't right.
OVERALL
Experience and a mean streak are Samia's calling cards as a prospect. He's the kind of player who teammates will love and opponents will hate to play against. The primary issues stem from his hand usage and technique, but the fixes are fairly clear and could be coached out sooner rather than later. He may not be a Day 1 starter, but he has traits to go before Saturday and will compete for an active roster spot as a rookie.
GRADE: 5.79 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Zach Fulton
10. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
STRENGTHS
—Impressive mental processor who uses timing, leverage and positioning to help identify targets as a puller, rotate within double teams and pass off games at the line of scrimmage.
—Feisty and competitive attitude that looks for work at all times and will drop his weight on a defender late in the rep just to antagonize.
—Shoots his hands with good timing and placement, particularly when he quick-sets and is able to land jabs inside a defender's frame consistently.
—Four-year contributor for top program who has been well-coached and highly successful.
—Overall athleticism is good for an interior player and should have no trouble working laterally with interior speed.
WEAKNESSES
—Major forward lean in the run game and needs to bring his hips underneath him or he'll be abused by defenders with the upper-body strength to push-pull him.
—Doesn't have the ideal burly chest and could stand to build up his shoulders and pecs more.
—Plays with fairly limited balance and lateral agility at the second level and has to show an ability to track targets in space with more consistency.
—Former tight end who was asked to bulk up when he arrived at Wisconsin and may be seen as physically maxed out. He currently lacks some of the overall power and play strength needed to handle NFL interior defenders.
OVERALL
Benzschawel has been tremendously well-coached and comes with NFL-caliber experience and success as a pass protector. He shows good technique and timing to get into his sets and utilizes good hand placement throughout the rep. The lack of power in his frame is obvious and will be the first thing an NFL team will want to address. Fortunately, the technical base is already there and should keep him competitive while he thickens up.
GRADE: 5.79 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Clint Boling
9. Michael Jordan, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—41 consecutive starts at Ohio State since arriving on campus in 2016 and has spent seasons at guard and center for the Buckeyes.
—Phenomenal build with the weight (312 lbs) and length (34 ¼") teams want from an interior prospect.
—Still just 21 years old and will be seen as fairly underdeveloped overall. He has size and flexibility in his lower body that teams covet and will be seen as a clean slate and moldable prospect.
—Shows routine ability to engage his hips into his play as an anchor and can fire lower back and chest into run blocking to win individual reps. Body and muscular awareness from his waist up is impressive.
—Throws his hands with ease and can have a nasty, disruptive punch when it lands clean and square.
WEAKNESSES
—Slow to fire everything in motion in all phases and creates losses he should otherwise be able to handle.
—Lateral quickness to react and mirror is underwhelming and stems from an inability to replace feet with enough pace and rhythm.
—Would like to see him become a more fluid mover overall. The weight is distributed well throughout his frame, but it's clear he's still learning how to carry it in his lower half to move with the requisite athleticism.
—Has a tendency to let his knees flare out in pass protection, causing an inability to drive force through the appropriate angles to meet defenders that have already set a track to the quarterback.
OVERALL
Some of the prospects in this class will be 24 during their rookie season. Jordan, on the other hand, is only 21 years old and will be hitting his athletic prime at the end of his rookie contract. Teams will see him as a technically proficient prospect with excellent natural talents they can mold specifically to fit their needs. He needs to clean up the sloppiness and laziness that sneaks into his footwork, but there's no doubt he's got experience and ability upon which he can rely.
GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Frank Ragnow
8. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
STRENGTHS
—Experienced starter who has played left tackle, guard and center at a high level for the Badgers.
—Technique is refined with good timing, good accuracy on punches and the leverage to get underneath the pads of defenders.
—Solid finisher who will dump players in the run game.
—Can turn on a mean streak and lock under the pads of a defender and easily drive them off the ball with good initial quickness and power.
—Sustains his blocks well and doesn't let defenders free easily.
WEAKNESSES
—Surrounded by NFL-caliber players on the Wisconsin offensive line who covered up his flaws.
—Stiff, tall player who struggles to sink his hips and bend at the knees to effectively move in space.
—Gets caught back-bending and lunging to attack as a blocker.
—Robotic mover who struggles to reach the second level well in the run game; might not be a great fit in a zone-heavy blocking scheme.
—Agility is below average when asked to pull or when recovering against quick defenders.
OVERALL
Deiter has the tools to become a starter in the NFL, but he might be more scheme-reliant than the guards ranked ahead of him. He's a technician but can be stiff and robotic when asked to move down the line or up the field. His future is at guard, not tackle, which should help cover up some of his weakness in space.
GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Rodger Saffold
7. Nate Davis, UNC-Charlotte
STRENGTHS
—Versatile offensive line prospect who has lined up at guard and tackle.
—Natural mover with very good balance and lateral agility who easily moves in space to get upfield as a run-blocker.
—Slides well in pass protection and has a clean kick step with good body control.
—Exceptionally strong at the point of attack and has the power to move defenders off their spots in the run game or sit down against bull-rushers in pass protection.
—Handles speed-to-power conversions well.
WEAKNESSES
—Short (6'3"), stocky (316 lbs) player who might not meet the size requirements of some teams at tackle.
—Penalized with a four-game NCAA suspension for undisclosed violations in 2018.
—Played a very small level of competition and was not challenged by NFL-caliber talent.
—Grew accustomed to playing slower, weaker defenders and will need to speed up his process in the pros.
—Hand power doesn't always pop the pads of defenders.
OVERALL
Davis looks like a candidate for a flawless transition from a small school to a starting guard position in the NFL. His athleticism and power make him a much easier projection than most small-school players, especially along the offensive line. If he can speed up his hands and reaction time, Davis could be a longtime NFL starter.
GRADE: 6.15 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: A.J. Cann
6. Connor McGovern, Penn State
STRENGTHS
—Three-year starter who has experience at guard and center for the Nittany Lions.
—Tall (6'5"), long (34 ⅛" arms) and uses both well to keep defenders from getting inside his reach and dominating his frame in the run game. Doesn't surrender his chest in pass pro.
—Road grader in the run game who locks on and has the lower-body power to drive block.
—Smart, well-coached blocker who already understands angles and timing when working to chip or double team.
—Can sink his weight and stonewall bull-rushers.
—Ideal size and power for guard or center.
WEAKNESSES
—Pass protection can be very inconsistent with late awareness and a tall, stiff pass set that lets rushers around his reach.
—Poor punch accuracy in pass protection.
—Really wide pass sets allow defenders to keep him off-balance.
—Lunger who doesn't trust or rely on his length to keep defenders off him in pass protection.
OVERALL
McGovern could be a rookie starter, but he needs to clean up some technique like his body control, balance and punch accuracy. If he does that, he has the look of a high-level starter at either center or guard. He feels like a natural fit for the AFC or NFC North with his ability to move the pile in the run game.
GRADE: 6.75 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Braden Smith
5. Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
STRENGTHS
—Three-year starter and 2018 team captain who is battle-tested coming out of the SEC as a highly decorated center with some experience at guard.
—Power player with excellent strength at the point of attack to control or move defenders out of run gaps.
—Agile enough in short areas to handle quickness and uses his length (33") well to reach off his outside shoulder.
—Handles head-up nose tackles very well, has the power to absorb bull rushes and can sit down and anchor well against powerful pass-rushers.
—Technically sound base and a quick, impactful punch in pass protection.
WEAKNESSES
—Average length and hand size (9 ⅝") a concern without elite agility (i.e. Garrett Bradbury).
—Body control isn't great on the move and gets too far over his pads when asked to pull or trap.
—Can be very tight-hipped when asked to redirect or change direction on the move.
—Isn't always quick to read and react to changes in front of him like blitzes, stunts or delayed pressures.
OVERALL
McCoy should be an immediate starter at center if teams are okay signing off on his lack of length and average mobility. He would work well enough in a zone scheme or power scheme and has a projection as an above-average starter at the next level.
GRADE: 6.85 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: JC Tretter
4. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
STRENGTHS
—Smooth-moving, athletic guard prospect who excels at getting to the second level.
—Seek-and-destroy blocker against linebackers in the run game. Can easily reach the MIKE after chipping the center.
—Easily executes pulls and traps; can be an elite lead blocker on outside runs.
—Awesome length with 34 ⅛" arms and uses that well to keep blockers off his frame in the run game or to reach pass-rushers working in space.
—Very good awareness and has the lateral agility to shut down pass-rushers; excellent reacting to blitzes and stunts.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks strength to keep defenders from walking him back in the pocket. Might only be a fit in a zone scheme in which he can win with quickness and angles.
—Is quick, but gets too far upfield at times.
—Inconsistent as a finisher with limited dumps. Benefited from double-team help.
—Man or power schemes won't be a fit for his inability to make solo power blocks.
OVERALL
Lindstrom is a dream for zone-blocking schemes and looks like a potential plug-and-play starter if drafted in the late first or early second round. His smooth agility and movement skills could have teams in love with his ability to play any of the three interior offensive line positions.
GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Joel Bitonio
3. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
STRENGTHS
—Powerful, experienced starter who has played left tackle, right tackle, left guard and center for Mississippi State.
—Has the length (34" arms) and big hands (10 ¼") to reach and handle inside or outside pressure well and can counter pass-rushers who bring power or speed.
—Anchors well against bull-rush power with his thick, wide base and lower-body strength.
—Initial quickness is very good and allows him to work well in short, tight areas.
—Smart player with good angles to the second level and uses his length well to reach linebackers.
—Efficient hand placement on drive blocks.
WEAKNESSES
—Average in space with body control that needs more work.
—Could be a poor fit in a zone scheme that asks a lot of pulling guards or centers.
—Doesn't detour from his path well and looks tight when asked to adjust in space.
—Looks like he has a hitch and heavy feet when asked to pull.
OVERALL
Jenkins is more of a gap-power-type center than a zone player, which could limit where he fits schematically in the NFL. Teams will love his versatility, though, and he could be drafted as early as the first round for a team in need of help at either center or guard. Jenkins has Day 1 starting potential.
GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Billy Price
2. Cody Ford, Oklahoma
STRENGTHS
—Massive right tackle prospect (6'4", 329 lbs) with a huge arm reach (34") and the ability to play both tackle and guard at the next level.
—Upside prospect with raw tools in terms of size, strength and mobility that teams believe can be turned into an All-Pro-caliber skill set.
—Moves exceptionally well for his size when asked to pull or get upfield to linebackers; has a smooth moving style and is a natural athlete.
—Anchors the point of attack well and can sit down on bull rushes to stop their advances.
—Excellent drive strength to push the pile and get defenders out of the rushing lane. The best run-blocking guard prospect in the 2019 class.
—Gets out in front of screen packages well and is often seen leading the charge in the run game as a downfield blocker.
WEAKNESSES
—Broken leg three games into the 2016 season.
—Only a true starter for one season after spot-starting previously.
—Lost 15 pounds before the 2018 season, so teams must decide whether he's able to maintain a good playing weight.
—Feet get inconsistent and wide when faced with a power/speed combination, which is one reason teams believe he's best suited to play guard and not be on an island at tackle.
—Awareness on the field is low but could potentially improve with more reps.
—Is all over the place when blocking in space and doesn't play with a controlled, poised base.
OVERALL
Ford is a physically dominating prospect on the offensive line, and where he ultimately lines up in the NFL will depend on the scheme into which he's drafted. As a blocker, he has the natural athleticism to fit in a zone scheme but is devastating with his power for a power-gap scheme. Ford should hear his name called in Round 1, but he is a high-risk, high-reward prospect who must clean up his technique or have a tough time in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Jackson
1. Garrett Bradbury, NC State
STRENGTHS
—Agile, smooth mover when asked to get to the second level or pull; excellent fit for a zone-blocking scheme thanks to his lateral mobility.
—Experience starting at both left guard and center makes him a possible fit at multiple spots across the offensive line.
—Football IQ is very good; will recognize blitzes and stunts and rarely gets fooled by the defensive line's movement pre- or post-snap.
—Quick hands allow him to snap then shoot his arms to control a head-up defensive tackle; strength in his arms and hands allow him to control blockers well while driving his quick feet.
—Has recovery quickness thanks to loose hips and light feet.
WEAKNESSES
—Doesn't have great size or lower body strength; may be seen as a zone-scheme-only fit at center.
—Can become robotic in his pass sets and must learn to be more creative when countering blockers.
—NFL strength could be a problem when facing nose tackles or 1-technique defenders with better bulk than those he saw in the ACC.
—Overall play power could be better, especially in his lower body.
OVERALL
Bradbury is a safe bet to be a long-term starter in the NFL and should walk into his rookie camp with a starting job in hand. He's an ideal fit in any zone-blocking scheme, and his experience at guard and center make him versatile enough to lock down any of the three interior jobs. He has Pro Bowl potential.
GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jason Kelce