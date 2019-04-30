Broncos Rumors: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Haven't Discussed New Contract

Harry How/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and cornerback Chris Harris have yet to engage in contract talks, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Per that report, "There are still teams interested in him, but that doesn't necessarily mean he gets moved either. Just waiting and watching."

Harris is set to make $7.8 million in 2019, per Spotrac.com, before he'll be eligible to become a free agent next offseason.

Last week, Harris reportedly gave the Broncos an ultimatum, asking for either a new contract or a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. And Mike Klis of 9News.com reported that Harris was seeking a deal that would pay him more than $15 million per year.

Broncos general manager John Elway said before the draft that the team wouldn't negotiate with Harris until the draft had concluded, though he was noncommittal about signing him to an extension.

"We'll talk about Chris. He's under contract, so we'll talk about that when the draft is over," Elway said. "When I say this, I said we're going to talk about it. It doesn't mean we're going to do it."

Harris, 29, is a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He registered 49 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and a sack in 12 games last season, earning a grade of 86.1 from Pro Football Focus, third amongst cornerbacks.

Despite his excellent play, however, Denver may not be willing to meet his demands after paying Kareem Jackson $11 million per year in a recent extension. The team currently has $11.7 million in cap space.

According to Klis:

"A source told 9NEWS the Broncos will not meet Harris' request of $15 million-plus. The team's feeling is he's under contract and the team is coming off back-to-back 5-11 and 6-10 seasons. As for Jackson, the Broncos paid him for his versatility—he can play safety, outside corner and slot corner. Harris primarily plays outside corner although he is considered one of the league's best slot corners."

That leaves open the possibility of a trade, especially if Harris doesn't back off his reported demands.