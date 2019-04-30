Cavaliers Head Coach Rumors: Jazz Asst. Alex Jensen to Interview for Vacant Job

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen will interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers' head-coaching vacancy this week, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff is also scheduled to interview this week, and Stein reported that Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley has already met with the team and is expected to advance to the next stage of the coaching search.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

