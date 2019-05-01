The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Air Jordan 4 'Bred,' KD12 'The 90's Kid'

0 of 8

Source: B/R

B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about the hottest releases of the week.

One of the most anticipated shoes of the month, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," will be dropping this Friday. Originally released in 1989, the Jordan 4 will be back in the classic Nike Air on the back for the first time since 1999.

Nike and Kevin Durant are also back with another pair of the superstar's 12th shoe, this time in "The 90's Kid" colorway that will hit shelves this Friday. Lastly, Adidas will be releasing a new colorway of the Adidas Nite Jogger and will be collaborating with Billionaire Boys Club on an NMD Hu Trail.

Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week from May 1.