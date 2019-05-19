Shane McMahon Escapes Steel Cage to Beat The Miz at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Miz failed to get revenge at Money in the Bank on Sunday, as he lost to Shane McMahon in a steel cage grudge match.

Miz and McMahon have the longest-running storyline in WWE dating back to Crown Jewel in November, and Sunday's bout was a rematch of their WrestleMania 35 encounter, which was also won by Shane-O-Mac in a somewhat fluky manner.

The match at WrestleMania was Falls Count Anywhere, and Miz took advantage of the stipulation by beating McMahon all over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The A-Lister was looking to make his opponent pay for attacking his father, but McMahon got the last laugh.

Although The Miz hit McMahon with a superplex off a camera tower, the former SmackDown Live commissioner got the pinfall victory since he landed on top of The A-Lister and both competitors were essentially unable to move.

While The Miz got the better of McMahon during the match, Shane-O-Mac still managed to prevail, and he used that to further fuel the notion he is the best in the world.

There was some uncertainty about whether their feud would continue after the Superstar Shake-up, but any doubts were answered quickly. When Miz was moved from SmackDown to Raw, he made his debut on the red brand by beating down McMahon in a bloody brawl.

Shane-O-Mac didn't forget that, as he achieved retribution a couple of weeks later during a match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley.

McMahon distracted The A-Lister by putting a picture of Miz's father on the screen, which allowed The All Mighty to hit his opponent with a spear and pick up the victory.

After that, The Miz challenged McMahon to a steel cage match, and he accepted in hopes of further bolstering his resume against The A-Lister.

Miz entered Money in the Bank harboring resentment toward McMahon not only because of what he did to his father, but also due to the way he stabbed him in the back in his hometown of Cleveland at Fastlane after they failed to beat The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Miz also resented Shane-O-Mac for taking his place in the WWE World Cup tournament finals and beating Dolph Ziggler to declare himself the best wrestler in the world.

He had an opportunity to get back at McMahon on Sunday in an environment that would force his former teammate to stand toe to toe with him.

For the second time in as many pay-per-views, however, Shane-O-Mac found a fortunate way to come out on top, as he slipped from Miz's grasp at the top of the cage and fell to the floor outside of the structure.

If McMahon's win spells the end of his feud with The Miz, then The A-Lister desperately needs to pick up some victories against other opponents in order to get back in the main event mix.

