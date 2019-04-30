Report: Kevin Durant Could Get MSG Network TV Show If He Signs Knicks Contract

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant could reportedly serve as host of his own television show on the MSG Network if he leaves the Golden State Warriors to sign with the New York Knicks as a free agent this offseason.

On Monday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported "industry insiders" believe Durant's show would be part of an effort by the Knicks to bolster the team's TV coverage, which saw ratings decline 38 percent for games during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Although New York finished with a league-worst 17-65 record, expectations of major additions during the draft and free agency have energized the fanbase.

The Knicks are tied for the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 14 percent, which would likely bring Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Zion Williamson to Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill has started to trend toward making a Durant-Knicks marriage a virtual lock.

Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported former teammates, current Dubs teammates and agents all believe the two-time NBA Finals MVP will leave Golden State for New York over the summer.

"It's easier to find street parking in Manhattan than it is to find an NBA executive, player or coach who doesn't think Durant is going to sign with the Knicks in July," Begley wrote.

No further details about what his MSG TV show would look like were provided.

A lot of players across the sports spectrum have self-named shows on their team's local television affiliate. Typically it's a weekly program with an interview setting where a host will ask the player about the past week, and includes a short feature and a teammate segment.

If Durant is also interested in a radio show, there's an opening on WFAN in New York City after New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning cancelled his weekly program amid concerns about job security.