4-Star LB Prospect Drew Sanders Flips Commitment to Alabama from Oklahoma

Credit: 247Sports

After initially committing to Oklahoma in 2017, 4-star prospect Drew Sanders flipped his commitment to Alabama on Monday:

The 2020 prospect is considered the No. 34 prospect in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings. While he is listed as the No. 3 athlete, he has been recruited as an outside linebacker and could play there at the next level.

Still, he has lined up at quarterback, tight end and receiver in his career and could potentially play a wide variety of positions once he gets to college.

Sanders has excellent size for any spot on the field, currently listed at 6'5", 222 pounds. He has showcased his athleticism as well, running a 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds to go with a 34.9-inch vertical jump, per ESPN.com.

This made him a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, with Oklahoma landing an early commit in November of his sophomore year of high school.

However, he apparently kept an open mind about his future and visited Tuscaloosa last week. He also took an official trip to LSU earlier this month.

Alabama ended up securing his commit, which could be a major part of the 2020 recruiting class:

Although it's too early to know what type of impact he will make for the Crimson Tide, he gives the team plenty of depth and versatility as well as a high-upside player who can help on either side of the ball.

Sanders also represents the 16th commit for Alabama's 2020 class, including 13 players rated as a 4-star or better.