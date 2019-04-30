NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV, Live Stream Coverage for Tuesday's Semis

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs has officially begun and there's already an intriguing, drama-filled story line to stoke the fires.

That, of course, is the mounting acrimony and the accusations flying between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors eeked out a 104-100 victory in Game 1, but the Rockets cried foul immediately afterwards, blaming their loss on the officiating.

"I just want a fair chance, man," Harden said after the game. "Call the game how it’s supposed to be called, and that’s it. I’ll live with the results."

The reigning MVP then brought up the injury to Kawhi Leonard that swung the series against the San Antonio Spurs in Golden State's favor back in the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

"Especially we all know what happened a few years back with Kawhi," Harden added. "That can change the entire series. Just call the game how it's supposed to be called and we'll live with the results and it's plain and simple."

With all of that, Tuesday night's Game 2 at Oracle Arena should be one that definitely fuels the NBA's ratings.

The other game on the schedule, Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, is also one that won't disappoint.

Here are the details for watching tonight's dynamite doubleheader:

TV and Live-Stream for Tuesday's Semifinal Matchups

No. 4 Boston Celtics at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks | BOS 1-0 | 8 p.m. | TNT | TNTDrama.com

No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Golden State Warriors | GSW 1-0 | 10:30 p.m. | TNT | TNTDrama.com

Game Predictions

Bucks Even the Series

After Milwaukee fell to Boston 112-90 at home, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics made the MVP candidate look human in Game 1, thwarting his previous dominance in the paint with a defense constructed to stop his inside scoring and the Bucks from getting into their offensive groove.

Boston held Antetokounmpo to 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the floor. As bad as his final stat sheet looks on paper, the actual game footage is worse.

The Greek Freek was met twice at the rim by Al Horford and, according to ESPN Stats & Info, was just 4-of-15 in the paint, including 2-of-10 when guarded by Aron Baynes and Horford.

Even worse, he was the victim of a vicious, viral poster dunk by Jaylen Brown.

The image of that must still be haunting Antetokounmpo as he thinks about how to turn things around in Game 2.

"What was I thinking? It doesn’t matter what I was thinking," Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez. "Right now, we’ve just got to focus on playing better. Obviously, it was one of the toughest losses we’ve ever had all season long, especially at home.

"Whenever I got in the paint and I (spun) or tried to change direction, a second guy was right there. I’ve just got to go watch tape. If they’re going to play like this the whole series I’ve got to be able to make the right pass and trust my teammates to knock down shots."

Antetokounmpo is too good to lay another egg, so look for him to come out and play well, despite the Celtics game plan.

Kyrie Irving will likely have another monster game to go with his 26 point and 11 assist outing on Sunday night, but that will be offset by Milwaukee's burgeoning superstar, who will have or come close to a triple-double performance and tie the series 1-1.

Warriors Keep Homecourt Advantage

The Rockets are still stark raving mad about losing Game 1 to the Warriors.

Outside of their claims of subpar officiating in that close loss, their objections reach back to last season's Western Conference Finals.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Houston compiled data from their 2018 matchup with Golden State in which they alleged that the Warriors were somehow getting an unfair advantage when it came to the officiating.

ESPN's Zach Lowe and Rachel Nichols obtained the full report on last year's decisive Game 7 and in it, the Rockets pointed out that there were 81 total calls, non-calls and violations that were missed, causing them to miss out on 18.6 points.

More importantly, Houston suggested that the "referees likely changed the eventual NBA champion" in the memo addressed to NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

The league refuted that analysis, though.

"As we told the Rockets, we do not agree with their methodology," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN.

Additionally, the NBA's Last-Two Minute report ruled that the potential game-tying three-point shot taken by Harden with 10.1 seconds left was not a foul and that the refs got it right by not blowing their whistle on the play.

Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt. Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn't extended his legs.

The report did state that there were three non-calls that were missed and Stephen Curry, who has had problems with foul trouble this postseason, should have fouled out.

"You can literally go possession by possession and say what was supposed to be a foul and what was not," Curry told The Mercury News' Mark Medina on Monday. "Both teams and most nights will have grievances on how things are called."

That report and the Warriors' trolling comments will likely add more fuel to the Rockets' competitive fire in Game 2.

But it won't be enough.

Curry and Klay Thompson, who were a combined 10-of-25 shooting from the field for 31 points, won't have another bad shooting night.

They'll finish with about 50 points between them to balance out Golden State's scoring, which will likely be led again by Kevin Durant, who finished with a team-high 35 points on Saturday.

It'll be another close contest, but the Warriors will take a 2-0 lead to Houston.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport



Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com

