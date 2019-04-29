NFL Rumors: Jacob Hollister Traded to Seahawks; Patriots Receive Draft Pick

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The New England Patriots traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Hollister has appeared in 23 games for the Patriots through his first two years, catching eight passes for 94 yards. His trade to Seattle is pending a physical.

