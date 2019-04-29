Giannis 'Can't Promise' Game 2 Win vs. Celtics, Promises Bucks Will Play Hard

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks across the court in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game One of Round Two of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on April 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't guarantee victory for the Milwaukee Bucks' in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics but assured fans the Bucks will do everything they can to even their playoff series. 

"I can't promise you we are going to win," Antetokounmpo said Monday, per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps. "But I can promise we are going to play hard."

      

