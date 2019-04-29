Giannis 'Can't Promise' Game 2 Win vs. Celtics, Promises Bucks Will Play Hard

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't guarantee victory for the Milwaukee Bucks' in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics but assured fans the Bucks will do everything they can to even their playoff series.

"I can't promise you we are going to win," Antetokounmpo said Monday, per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps. "But I can promise we are going to play hard."

