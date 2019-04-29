Rockets vs. Warriors L2M Report: James Harden Wasn't Fouled, Eric Gordon Was

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA agreed the Houston Rockets should have gone to the free-throw line more Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, but the missed call might not be what you think.

According to the league's Last Two Minute Report, James Harden wasn't fouled attempting the game-tying shot with 10.1 seconds remaining. However, Stephen Curry should have been called for a foul on Eric Gordon with 5.2 seconds left.

The Rockets eventually turned the ball over, and Chris Paul received a technical foul for arguing with the official. The game ended as a 104-100 loss for Houston.

Gordon potentially could have extended the game at the line if he had the opportunity, although the Rockets still would have had an uphill battle to earn a win with limited time remaining.

Meanwhile, this was one of three missed calls that went against Houston.

A significant no-call noted in the report was that Curry should have been called for a foul with 1:10 left before Harden stepped out of bounds on a costly turnover. This not only took away a key possession for Houston down 100-95 at the time, but it also would have been Curry's sixth and final foul.

Considering he scored the final four points of the game including a clutch three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining, his absence could have been significant.

Finally, Klay Thompson should have been called for a travel with 50.1 seconds remaining, though he missed his shot attempt a few seconds later.

Officiating was a major story following this game, with the Rockets failing to get several calls on possible shooting fouls beyond the arc. Head coach Mike D'Antoni said after the game the referees told him they missed four calls in the first half:

The latest report shows a few more reasons for the Rockets to be angry following the game.

Still, the result remains the same, and the Warriors head into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead. Houston will need to move past the result and try to even the series Tuesday night.