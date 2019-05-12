Steelers Rumors: Devin Bush Signs Fully Guaranteed $18.8M Rookie Contract

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Linebacker Devin Bush is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Michigan product reportedly signed a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season worth $18.8 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who noted the contract is fully guaranteed.



It was clear the Steelers coveted Bush when they traded their 2019 first- and second-round picks (Nos. 20 and 52) and a 2020 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos to move up to No. 10 and select him in the 2019 NFL draft.

Bush won the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American with 66 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Despite the accolades in his final collegiate season, he was statistically better in 2017 with 95 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

His presence was a primary reason the Wolverines featured one of the best defenses in the country for much of his career.

"In the Steel City, Bush figures to slide right into the inside linebacker slot that was abruptly vacated two years ago after Ryan Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury," Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com wrote of the rookie’s immediate professional prospects. "That position was filled last year by Jon Bostic and Vince Williams. But given the draft capital Pittsburgh gave up to acquire him, Bush should slide right into the starting lineup in Week 1."

Bush ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine and features the speed to chase ball-carriers from sideline to sideline, cover tight ends downfield, stick with running backs on wheel routes and explode into the backfield to stuff running plays.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2013 campaign in part because of its middling defense.

It was tied for 16th in the league in points allowed and needs to make strides on that side of the ball to compete in the AFC North and challenge for another deep postseason run. Bush should help the Steelers do just that after he officially signed his rookie contract.