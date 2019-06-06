Red Sox News: JD Martinez Exits vs. Royals After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox superstar slugger J.D. Martinez left Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals with back spasms and was replaced by Sam Travis, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Martinez, 31, has largely avoided the injury bug during his time in Boston, appearing in 150 games in his epic 2018 debut season with the team. He has been dealing with back spasms throughout 2019, however.

When healthy, he's raked yet again, hitting .296 with 12 homers and 33 RBI.

That's a continuation of his 2018, when he hit .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBI. His RBI were the most in the American League, while his homers and batting average were each second. That earned him All-Star honors, two Silver Slugger awards (designated hitter and outfield) and left him fourth in the American League MVP balloting.

Martinez, along with Mookie Betts, helps to form one of the most dangerous offensive duos in baseball. His absence for any length would be a significant loss.

If he's forced to the injury list, look for Travis to see a bump in playing time.