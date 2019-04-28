Image: Check out the Nike Freak 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Signature Shoe

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Greek Freak finally got his sneaks. 

Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a peek of the Nike Freak 1 on Sunday, and the new kicks have a clean silhouette:

The Freak 1's are the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's first signature shoe, with a colorful, eclectic first peek that is a fitting debut after a dominant, MVP-caliber season from Antetokounmpo. The coveted award will come down to the Greek Freak and The Beard, Houston Rockets guard James Harden

Once his kicks get a release date, Antetokounmpo stans will be primed to step out in style with this offering from Nike. 

