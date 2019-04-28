Image: Check out the Nike Freak 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Signature Shoe

Image: Check out the Nike Freak 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Signature ShoeApril 28, 2019
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
The Greek Freak finally got his sneaks.
Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a peek of the Nike Freak 1 on Sunday, and the new kicks have a clean silhouette:
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A look at the Nike Freak 1 for @Giannis_An34 👀 📸 @solebrothers_ https://t.co/fgjN46Hgax
The Freak 1's are the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's first signature shoe, with a colorful, eclectic first peek that is a fitting debut after a dominant, MVP-caliber season from Antetokounmpo. The coveted award will come down to the Greek Freak and The Beard, Houston Rockets guard James Harden.
Once his kicks get a release date, Antetokounmpo stans will be primed to step out in style with this offering from Nike.
