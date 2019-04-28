Image: Check out the Nike Freak 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Signature Shoe

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Greek Freak finally got his sneaks.

Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a peek of the Nike Freak 1 on Sunday, and the new kicks have a clean silhouette:

The Freak 1's are the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's first signature shoe, with a colorful, eclectic first peek that is a fitting debut after a dominant, MVP-caliber season from Antetokounmpo. The coveted award will come down to the Greek Freak and The Beard, Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Once his kicks get a release date, Antetokounmpo stans will be primed to step out in style with this offering from Nike.