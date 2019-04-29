Kentucky Derby 2019 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the Field

Kentucky Derby 2019 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the FieldApril 29, 2019
Tuesday's post draw for the 2019 Kentucky Derby is almost upon us, and fans and punters alike will have a clearer view of the contenders once the field is set.
With several standout horses but seemingly no clear favourite in this year's field, the first leg of the Triple Crown could be one of the most thrilling we've seen in a long time. Roadster, Improbable, Game Winner, Tacitus and Omaha Beach lead a strong and deep group.
Here are the pedigrees for the runners (field subject to change):
Roadster
Quality Road — Ghost Dancing, by Silver Ghost
Gray Magician
Graydar — Burg Berg, by Johannesburg
Spinoff
Hard Spun — Zaftig, by Gone West
Win Win Win
Hat Trick (JPN) — Miss Smarty Pants, by Smarty Jones
Maximum Security
New Year's Day — Lil Indy, by Anasheed
By My Standards
Goldencents — A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib
Omaha Beach
War Front — Charming, by Seeking the Gold
Cutting Humor
First Samurai — Pun, by Pulpit
Tacitus
Tapit — Close Hatches, by First Defence
Haikal
Daaher — Sablah, by Distorted Humor
War of Will
War Front — Visions Of Clarity, by Sadler's Wells
Country House
Lookin At Lucky — Quake Lake, by War Chant
Vekoma
Candy Ride - Mona De Momma, by Speightstown
Tax
Arch — Toll, by Giant's Causeway
Master Fencer
Just a Way — Sexy Samurai, by Deputy Minister
Improbable
City Zip — Rare Event, by A.P. Indy
Plus Que Parfait
Point of Entry — Belvedera, by Awesome Again
Game Winner
Candy Ride — Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy
Code of Honor
Noble Mission — Reunited, by Dixie Union
Long Range Toddy
Take Charge Indy — Pleasant Song, by Unbridled's Song
A quick look at Oddschecker―who collect data on a number of betting companies―reveals most have Omaha Beach as a slight favourite ahead of the post draw, but only by a slim margin. A multitude of oddsmakers have no less than five horses with odds better than 10-1 as of Sunday, April 28.
Omaha Beach has won his last three starts, besting Improbable and Game Winner along the way. He has also impressed in his drills, per Byron King of Daily Racing Form:
Byron King @DRFByronKing
Omaha Beach leaving his workmate behind at the end of an excellent final #kyderby drill. Time and detail to come from @DRFWelsch https://t.co/V05lxfWKRF
Game Winner has finished in second place in consecutive races, the Rebel Stakes and Santa Anita Derby. Improbable has a similar resume in 2019, giving Churchill Downs legend Bob Baffert a pair of consistent runners, and they're not his only contenders.
Roadster has won both his starts in 2019, including the highly rated Santa Anita Derby. He too has impressed in his work:
XBTV @WatchXBTV
Roadster worked 6 Furlongs in 1:13.60 at @santaanitapark on April 20th, 2019, for trainer Bob Baffert. Roadster is expected to make his next start in the Kentucky Derby. https://t.co/WQQ8h5HdUB
Jockey Mike Smith has opted to work with Omaha Beach, rather than Roadster, however, which could be a telling sign ahead of the race.
The unbeaten Maximum Security has been picking up hype of late, but he remains something of a risky pick. Just one of his four wins came in a race longer than seven furlongs, and that came in the Florida Derby, at 1 1/8-mile. The Derby is longer, at 1 1/4 miles, which is a distance he has never run.
