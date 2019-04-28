Gregg Popovich: Spurs Didn't Hear Me Asking to Foul Late in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 120-103. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Gregg Popovich had a blunt response when asked why the San Antonio Spurs didn't foul in the final seconds of his team's 90-86 Game 7 defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

"He didn't hear anybody because he didn't foul," Popovich told reporters.

Popovich was likely referring to LaMarcus Aldridge. As the seconds ticked down, the Spurs coach was clearly instructing his team to foul as Aldridge guarded Nikola Jokic at half court. Patty Mills also missed an opportunity to foul Jokic as he was fighting through a screen.

One could even argue the Spurs should've fouled Jokic as soon as he collected the defensive rebound.

By the time DeMar DeRozan grabbed Jamal Murray's missed three-pointer, it was far too late to make any difference in the outcome of a two-possession game. DeRozan didn't even bother to attempt a shot.

It was an uncharacteristic flub from the Spurs, and the sequence highlighted the value home court can give the host team in the playoffs. Nuggets fans made Pepsi Center so loud that it directly altered San Antonio's defense.

Denver will hope to have a similar advantage in the Mile High City when it opens its second-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

