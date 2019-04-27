NFL Rumors: Ex-Broncos QB Chad Kelly, Colts 'Percolating' on Contract Agreement

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Troubled quarterback Chad Kelly could be nearing a return to the NFL as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Per The Athletic's Stephen Holder, Kelly to the Colts has been "percolating for a while."

Kelly has been out of the NFL since last October when the Denver Broncos released him. The 25-year-old was arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing for entering a couple's home in Englewood, Colorado.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to a second-degree criminal trespassing misdemeanor. The judge sentenced him to one year of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service.

The Broncos drafted Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft. His only appearance in the regular season was a kneel-down at the end of the first half in a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Colts are set at quarterback with Andrew Luck as their starter and Jacoby Brissett backing him up. Kelly would serve as the No. 3 signal-caller on their depth chart if he ends up signing with the team.