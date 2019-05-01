5 Ways to Ensure Lars Sullivan Remains WWE Fixture for Years

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following months of anticipation, Lars Sullivan finally debuted on the April 8 edition of WWE Raw and made an immediate impact by decimating WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Since then, he has been on an absolute tear that has seen him target the likes of The Hardy Boyz, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth. He was also assigned to SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, which is the best possible place for him right now with Raw being the land of the giants.

Although Sullivan has had a strong start on SmackDown, it is imperative that WWE continue to protect him in the months ahead. He proved during his time in NXT that, if pushed properly, he has what it takes to be a fixture on the roster for years to come.

With Big Show, Kane and Mark Henry no longer active competitors, Superstars such as Sullivan and Braun Strowman will have to step up to fill the massive void they left behind. Those larger-than-life athletes had such longevity in the company because of how they were handled and Sullivan should be allowed to follow in their footsteps.

This first year of any competitor's career in WWE is crucial to their future success, and one wrong booking decision can cripple their career forever. The company must avoid making the same mistakes with Sullivan that they have with so many other promising prospects, and these five steps will ensure he remains on the right track to super stardom.