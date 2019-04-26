49ers Draft WR Deebo Samuel After Missing out on Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The 49ers" target="_blank">San Francisco 49ers selected South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Friday.

This comes just more than a month after the team failed to pull off a blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr., who the New York Giants ultimately dealt to the Cleveland Browns in March. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on The Adam Schefter Podcast that general manager John Lynch had spent a couple of months trying to complete the trade.

Failing to acquire Beckham meant San Francisco would prioritize receivers in the draft.

After just two wideouts (Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and N'Keal Harry) were taken in the first round, the 49ers had their pick of receivers early in the second. Samuel, Ole Miss' A.J. Brown and Ole Miss' DK Metcalf were all on the board when they went on the clock.

And Samuel's name was called.

He is coming off a productive career at South Carolina, and saved his best performance for last. Samuel established new career highs in catches (62), yards (882) and touchdowns (11) as a senior in 2018.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

The 5'11", 214-pound receiver ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

This was a receiving corps in need of a boost after Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon missed a combined 13 games last season and undrafted free agent Kendrick Bourne led San Francisco wide receivers with just 487 yards last season.

Adding Samuel to the mix should give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a dynamic playmaker who can open the field up for years to come.