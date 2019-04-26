NFL Rumors: Cardinals Ramped Up Josh Rosen Trade Push 'Minutes' Before Draft

John Amis/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly amplified their efforts to trade quarterback Josh Rosen in the final "minutes" before selecting Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported the Cards made contact with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Washington Redskins about Rosen, but none of those teams were willing to offer a first-round pick for the No. 10 choice in the 2018 draft.

The Redskins had emerged as the favorite in trade talks with Arizona, but owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen "were resolved not to give up anything close to a first-round pick," per Klemko.

Washington and New York are likely out of the Rosen conversation after grabbing quarterbacks in Round 1. The 'Skins selected the Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 after the Giants passed on him to take the Duke Blue Devils' Daniel Jones with the sixth pick.

Although there was a late surge of rumors suggesting Arizona could go in a different direction with the first choice, it was no shock when the team selected Murray. He's an ideal fit for the Air Raid offense that new head coach Kliff Kingsbury is implementing.

"He's a dynamic talent, a unique talent that I don't know if anyone has seen," Kingsbury told reporters.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay? Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

Now the focus shifts to what the Cardinals will do with Rosen as the number of possible suitors dwindles.

His struggles as a rookie—highlighted by a 55.2 percent completion rate with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 14 appearances (13 starts)—have significantly lowered his stock from one year ago, and the Cardinals' selection of Murray reduces their own leverage in trade talks.

If Arizona's asking price does come down, Rosen could represent a nice buy-low flier for the Miami Dolphins, who currently have journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick penciled in as their starter for 2019.