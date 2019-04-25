Dwayne Haskins: 'The League Done Messed Up' After QB Slips to Redskins in Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: A video board displays an image of Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State after he was chosen #15 overall by the Washington Redskins during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins went from potentially being the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft to falling to the middle of the first round at 15. 

Now, the Washington rookie is ready to make the rest of the NFL pay for passing on him.

"To be honest, I'm more motivated than ever before. I've got a chip on my shoulder," Haskins told ESPN's Jen Lada (h/t ESPN's Field Yates). "The league done messed up."

The Arizona Cardinals were widely believed to be targeting reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the top pick. Until this week, Haskins appeared to be the heavy favorite to be the next passer off the board. 

However, the New York Giants shocked the football world by taking Daniel Jones out of Duke with the sixth pick. That's a decision that Haskins could only chuckle at.

It's worth noting that Haskins will get two shots at the Giants per season while playing inside of the NFC East.

Haskins' draft slide comes 14 years after Aaron Rodgers infamously went from being the potential No. 1 overall pick to the 24th pick. Rodgers has used that experience as motivation throughout his career, winning two NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl championship and a Super Bowl MVP.

History shows a chip on the shoulder can be a dangerous thing. If Haskins can follow in Rodgers' footsteps, Washington will have made a franchise-altering pick.

