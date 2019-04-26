Fantasy Football Expert Analysis for Kyler Murray, NFL Draft 2019 Day 1 Rookies

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After fans around the country take some time to break down how the first round of the 2019 NFL draft will impact their favorite teams moving forward, many will turn their attention to fantasy football implications.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins were among the most notable players selected, but they are hardly the only ones who could make a fantasy impact in 2019.

Below is a look at what fantasy experts are saying about some of the top players taken in the first round.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 1)

Murray made history by becoming the first player ever to be selected in both the MLB and NFL drafts, but now he will have his work cut out for him as he goes to the team that posted the worst record in football a season ago.

Most notably, he will be behind an offensive line that gave up 52 sacks in 2018, tied for the fifth-most.

The good news for Murray is that he will share a backfield with one of the most versatile players in football in David Johnson and will have future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald on the outside. And with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's ability to make plays with both his arm and legs, he could be a valuable asset to fantasy owners as a rookie.

2018 No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen remains on the Cardinals roster, but Murray will certainly have the opportunity to compete for the starting job.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones (No. 6)

In the days leading up to the draft, there was growing speculation that Jones could wind up in the Big Apple. It wasn't clear if there was any truth to the rumors or if it was just a smoke screen being put out there.

The football world got its answer when the Giants went on the clock at No. 6.

While Murray appears to be the likely starter in Arizona, fantasy owners will have to proceed with caution with Jones. While New York general manager Dave Gettleman declined to commit to veteran Eli Manning in 2019 in January, coach Pat Shurmur let it be known in February that the two-time Super Bowl MVP would remain with the team.

Gettleman recently told Giants.com's Michael Eisen that Manning "proved" that he had "plenty left" in the tank with his play last year. Gettleman also noted that he "would hate to take a young kid and just throw him in there."

That makes it appear as though Manning will remain the starter for the time being, limiting Jones' fantasy stock early on:

Jones may ultimately supplant Manning as the starter, but for now, fantasy owners are going to have to be patient.

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (No. 8)

After finishing 20th in passing a year ago, Detroit opted to give Matthew Stafford another weapon to work with in the draft's top tight end.

And there are high expectations for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

As the NFL on ESPN noted, Hockenson going eighth is the highest a tight end has been drafted since 2006. The 6'5", 251-pound Hockenson proved in 2018 that he can be a big-time playmaker, hauling in 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns for Iowa.

ESPN's Mike Clay expects the rookie to put up similar numbers in his first year in the NFL:

The presence of Marvin Jones Jr. and the emergence of Kenny Golladay gives the Lions plenty of talent to work with on the outside. Hockenson won't be expected to be the leading pass-catcher from day one, but he has the potential to put up some big numbers while working with Stafford.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins (No. 15)

Haskins went from potentially being the first quarterback off the board to falling to 15th overall.

Now, the former Buckeyes star will have the opportunity to make teams pay for passing on him.

Even though he started just one season in Columbus, Haskins is coming off a year in which he rewrote the Ohio State and Big Ten record books. He led Division I in passing yards (4,831) and passing touchdowns (50) while completing 70 percent of his passes, finishing third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins has arguably the strongest arm of this year's prospects, but it remains to be seen if he will see the field in 2019. As Alex Smith and Colt McCoy each work their way back from serious leg injuries, Washington acquired veteran journeyman Case Keenum earlier this offseason.

Clay doesn't anticipate Haskins starting all 16 games, but he does expect the passer to be under center for most of the season:

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson believe Haskins is the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft:

Haskins will first have to prove to Jay Gruden and Co. that he is ready for the NFL stage. Once he does, though, his impressive arm and the chip on his shoulder make him an intriguing fantasy option.

Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (No. 24)

The first 23 picks of the night came and went without a running back being taken. As a result, Oakland got arguably the top running back prospect in the draft.

Jacobs had a relatively light workload at Alabama, racking up a modest 251 carries in three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He made sure to take advantage of his touches, though, as he piled up 5.9 yards per carry and 16 rushing touchdowns, including 11 scores on the ground last year.

The 5'10", 220-pound running back now heads to a team undergoing an overhaul in the backfield. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that five-time Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch intends to retire (again), and veteran Doug Martin is a free agent.

Jalen Richard and Isaiah Crowell remain on Oakland's depth chart, but Jacobs figures to be a big part of the team's future.

In fact, Clay believes Jacobs could make a run at the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie:

Having Antonio Brown on the outside figures to help create some space for Jacobs in the middle of the field.

New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (No. 32)

Former Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry let it be known on The Burns and Gambo Show earlier this week that he didn't expect to be on the board past the 33rd pick in the draft.

Not only was he right in that assessment, but he wound up being taken on Day 1. And he couldn't have asked for a much better situation to start his professional career in.

Harry will now be catching passes from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady after being drafted by New England with the final pick of the first round. With tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring and wideout Josh Gordon facing an uncertain future, the Patriots were in need of bolstering their receiving corps, even after signing veteran Demaryius Thomas earlier this offseason.

Gronk's absence means Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will undoubtedly be Brady's No. 1 target next season. But there will be plenty of targets up for grabs beyond Edelman, giving Harry—who has 4.5 speed—a golden opportunity to cash in.

This is the first time in the Bill Belichick era that the Patriots have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver. That should let fantasy football owners know that New England expects big things out of Harry for years to come.