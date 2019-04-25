NFL Draft 2019 Trade Rumors: Bills 'Have Explored' Moving Up for Top DL

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills made a dramatic move up the NFL draft board last year to take quarterback Josh Allen.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills could be dealing once again:

It's hard to discern legitimate rumors with smokescreens, but a Bills move has been reported by numerous sources.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Thursday that two general managers think the Bills could head to the Jets' spot at No. 3 and take Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams provided he's available.

That one may have legs, with Rich Cimini of ESPN and Connor Hughes of The Athletic both connecting the Jets and Bills:

If a Jets move falls through, another team could be willing to trade down with Buffalo.

WKBW Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia predicted that the Bills would trade up from No. 9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' spot at No. 5 to select Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver in his final mock draft.

