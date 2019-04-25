NFL Draft 2019 Trade Rumors: Bills 'Have Explored' Moving Up for Top DL

NFL Draft 2019 Trade Rumors: Bills 'Have Explored' Moving Up for Top DLApril 25, 2019
The Buffalo Bills made a dramatic move up the NFL draft board last year to take quarterback Josh Allen.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills could be dealing once again:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Who wants to move? Sources say the #Bills have explored possibly moving up in the draft — maybe for a top defensive lineman. Meanwhile, the #Patriots and #Packers (at 30) are teams who could move up in the latter part of the draft for the right player.
It's hard to discern legitimate rumors with smokescreens, but a Bills move has been reported by numerous sources.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Thursday that two general managers think the Bills could head to the Jets' spot at No. 3 and take Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams provided he's available.
That one may have legs, with Rich Cimini of ESPN and Connor Hughes of The Athletic both connecting the Jets and Bills:
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Sounds like there’s a pretty good chance the #Jets trade down. One team already under the impression the Jets have a deal worked out with another team if Q Williams is available at 3. Keep an eye on Buffalo (9). Jets could get edge rusher or OLM in trade down.
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
Can confirm, as @RichCimini said, that there has been dialogue between #Jets & #Bills about potential trade. Rare, considering they’re in the same division, but it happened. Deal seems predicated on Murray going No. 1. Belief is Bills would be moving up for Quinnen Williams
If a Jets move falls through, another team could be willing to trade down with Buffalo.
WKBW Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia predicted that the Bills would trade up from No. 9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' spot at No. 5 to select Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver in his final mock draft.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kyler Murray Receives Custom Nike Jordan 1s for 2019 NFL Draft