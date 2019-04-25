NBA Rumors: Bulls Request Omer Asik's Contract Be Removed; Would Free Up $3M

Randy Belice/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly looking to free $3 million in cap space for the upcoming offseason through the removal of Omer Asik's contract.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting the Bulls asked the NBA to remove the salary because of career-ending injury/illness. Chicago waived Asik in October.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune noted Asik had arthritis and Crohn's disease when he was waived.

Asik did not play a single game this past season and appeared in just 18 during the 2017-18 campaign for the Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago acquired him as part of the return package that sent Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans.

The big man spent the first two years of his career with the Bulls, providing them with interior depth off the bench.

According to Spotrac, the Bulls have the 11th most practical cap space to work with in the league for the 2019-20 season. They would have even more financial flexibility if Asik's salary is removed as they look to add an impact piece or two to their young core.

Chicago has promising young building blocks in Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach LaVine, as well as what figures to be a favorable 2019 draft pick. It has a 12.5 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with the fourth-worst record in the league.

Even a small boost in cap space could help it sign a veteran difference-maker in the chase for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.