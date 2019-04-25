Key Takeaways from Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Thunder Exit Interviews

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder conducted their exit interviews on Thursday following a 4-1 series loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and as usual, all eyes and ears were on Russell Westbrook.

The point guard spoke on a number of topics during the press conference, including the improvements he wants to make this offseason, the criticism he receives and his relationship with Paul George and head coach Billy Donovan:

Backup guard Raymond Felton told reporters he doesn't appreciate how much scrutiny and criticism Westbrook faces.

"I think it's stupid," he said, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "I don't like it."

George also took to the podium to discuss Westbrook and Donovan and provide a slight injury update on his shoulder:

Donovan, meanwhile, put the emphasis on improving going forward.

"We did some good things and now have to look and determine where we can improve," he said. "You go through these disappointments and go through struggles; I think you find out more about what you have to do to get better."

Nevertheless, there will be questions this offseason in Oklahoma City.

Is Donovan's job safe? How much blame does general manager Sam Presti receive for failing to build a roster capable of getting past the first round? Can the team continue to build around Westbrook, who has yet to win a playoff series since the departure of Kevin Durant in July 2016 and was thoroughly outplayed by Portland star Damian Lillard in this year's playoffs?

It will be fascinating to see how the Thunder answer those questions. The 2018-19 campaign was undoubtedly a disappointment after the excitement that followed last offseason, when George re-signed with the team. How the Thunder respond a year later will be a major storyline in what promises to be an intriguing NBA offseason.