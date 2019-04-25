Key Takeaways from Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Thunder Exit Interviews

Key Takeaways from Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Thunder Exit InterviewsApril 25, 2019
The Oklahoma City Thunder conducted their exit interviews on Thursday following a 4-1 series loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and as usual, all eyes and ears were on Russell Westbrook.
The point guard spoke on a number of topics during the press conference, including the improvements he wants to make this offseason, the criticism he receives and his relationship with Paul George and head coach Billy Donovan:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Westbrook was asked other than jumpshooting, what he wants to improve on for next year: https://t.co/o2FLy8sGuj
Royce Young @royceyoung
Westbrook was asked what his "process" is if he's struggling shooting from a particular place on the floor and teams are giving him that shot: "There's no process. Shoot it. That's it."
Royce Young @royceyoung
Westbrook was asked if he thinks it's strange he gets criticized as much as does despite having so much success through his career: https://t.co/FA6elXikcO
OKC THUNDER @okcthunder
Russell Westbrook takes the 🎤 “There’s room for improvement every year...I expect a lot out of myself.” On PG: “Paul did an amazing job...was our best player. Ultimately the most important thing is our relationship off the floor, creating a friendship & brotherhood.” https://t.co/vm0aYisZjh
Royce Young @royceyoung
Russell Westbrook on his relationship with Billy Donovan: "It's been good. Me personally, I've never had a problem with Coach Donovan."
Backup guard Raymond Felton told reporters he doesn't appreciate how much scrutiny and criticism Westbrook faces.
"I think it's stupid," he said, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "I don't like it."
George also took to the podium to discuss Westbrook and Donovan and provide a slight injury update on his shoulder:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Paul George was asked a great question by @clayhorning if he ever cringes at Westbrook not doing himself any favors with his interactions with media or whatever else: https://t.co/HXnIdfNQ5H
Royce Young @royceyoung
Paul George on knowing Russell Westbrook on a deeper level than the general public: https://t.co/pfzAUJjtcQ
Royce Young @royceyoung
Paul George says he'll address his shoulder situation "pretty soon." Says he wasn't in much pain in the playoffs. Asked specifically what it is, he doesn't want to discuss the injury.
Donovan, meanwhile, put the emphasis on improving going forward.
"We did some good things and now have to look and determine where we can improve," he said. "You go through these disappointments and go through struggles; I think you find out more about what you have to do to get better."
Nevertheless, there will be questions this offseason in Oklahoma City.
Is Donovan's job safe? How much blame does general manager Sam Presti receive for failing to build a roster capable of getting past the first round? Can the team continue to build around Westbrook, who has yet to win a playoff series since the departure of Kevin Durant in July 2016 and was thoroughly outplayed by Portland star Damian Lillard in this year's playoffs?
It will be fascinating to see how the Thunder answer those questions. The 2018-19 campaign was undoubtedly a disappointment after the excitement that followed last offseason, when George re-signed with the team. How the Thunder respond a year later will be a major storyline in what promises to be an intriguing NBA offseason.
LeBron, Steph, Giannis Top April 2019 NBA Jersey Sales