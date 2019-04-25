49ers Trade Rumors: Former No. 3 Pick Solomon Thomas on the Block in SF

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas on the trade block ahead of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Stanford, but he has failed to live up to expectations through two seasons.

San Francisco owns the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, and it is likely to select a defensive lineman such as Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Alabama's Quinnen Williams or Kentucky's Josh Allen.

After a promising rookie year with 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 games, Thomas dropped off significantly last season.

He finished with just 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in 16 games, including 13 starts. Thomas' inability to rush the passer consistently off the edge was a major contributing factor in the Niners acquiring Pro Bowler Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

With Ford in the fold, the Niners could have a formidable defensive line in 2019. A high pick may be in line to join Ford and defensive tackles Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. Both Armstead and Buckner are former first-round picks, and Buckner is coming off a 12-sack season that included a Pro Bowl nod.

Taking another defensive end would likely push Thomas out of the starting lineup, but general manager John Lynch told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that the Niners would like to have depth up front:

"We think that really lends to both Arik and Solomon in what they do and what they need to do to be successful. Like I said, we want to come at people in waves. Both of those guys, I think, are very good players that we're very excited about for this season, in this kind of new tweaked style that we're going to be implementing."

In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted that the 49ers will take Bosa second overall. That would give San Francisco two big-time pass-rushers off the edge in Bosa and Ford, with Armstead and Buckner playing in the middle.

There could still be room for Thomas as a versatile rotation piece capable of playing all over the line, but San Francisco may be better served moving him if it can get fair compensation.

Thomas is just 23 years of age, and with two years left on his contract plus the option of keeping him under contract for 2021, he may be an attractive option on the trade market.