Bill Laimbeer: LeBron James Is GOAT over Michael Jordan 'Every Day of the Week'

Although LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs this season, that didn't change former Detroit Pistons big man Bill Laimbeer's mind when it comes to the greatest-of-all-time debate.

"I'll take LeBron James every day of the week," he said when comparing the King to Michael Jordan during his appearance this week on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker of Fox Sports Radio.

Laimbeer said the same thing in 2017 when James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, pointing to his overall game beyond just scoring.

The former Pistons enforcer is the furthest thing from an objective source, though. The showdowns between his Detroit teams and Jordan's Chicago Bulls defined the Eastern Conference playoffs in the late 1980s and early 1990s and were known for being physically grueling battles.

Detroit eliminated Chicago in the 1989 and 1990 Eastern Conference Finals, although the Bulls swept the Pistons in the 1991 rematch. The Pistons famously walked off the court without shaking hands following their 1991 loss.

Jordan led the Bulls to six championships in the decade after vanquishing the Pistons.

While the debate continues among NBA fans, James will need significant help on the Lakers to catch up to Jordan's six titles.