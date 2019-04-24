Raiders NFL Draft Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Thought Best Interview Was with Oakland

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

NFL prospect and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly felt better about his meeting with the Oakland Raiders than any other team leading into Thursday's draft.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported as much on Periscope (h/t Rotoworld) and said, "Potentially, part of the reason the Raiders decided to handle the scouts the way that they handled them over the course of the weekend was because maybe they had made a decision and they are going to go with a quarterback at No. 4."

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden sent the team's scouts home prior to the draft because of trust issues.

This comes after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Washington is looking to potentially trade into the top five and select a quarterback, so the Raiders may have competition if they are targeting Haskins.

Oakland is facing a critical draft with three first-round picks (Nos. 4, 24 and 27) after trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper in 2018. It can restock for the present and future following a 4-12 season and stretch that has seen it make the playoffs just once since the 2002 campaign.

The Raiders already added wide receiver Antonio Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, safety Lamarcus Joyner and linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Brandon Marshall this offseason, and Haskins would be another high-profile name to accelerate the rebuild.

He would also represent a fresh start for the franchise under Mayock's watch considering incumbent Derek Carr is 28 years old without any sustained playoff success.

Haskins could make every throw at the collegiate level and finished with 4,831 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl victory in his one season as a starter. Brown and Williams would also give him dangerous weapons right away and take some of the pressure off his shoulders in his rookie season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Haskins as the No. 2 quarterback on his big board behind only potential No. 1 pick Kyler Murray.