LeBron James Denies Rumor His Trust in Lakers Has Been 'Damaged' on Instagram

Given the rampant dysfunction that mired LeBron James' first season in Los Angeles, one wouldn't blame him if he were having a bit of buyer's remorse.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin said just that, appearing on ESPN 710 AM on Tuesday and saying the trust between LeBron and the Lakers "has been damaged."

Apparently not, according to the man himself:

It's pretty clear LeBron took exception to the report, given the fact he used four different Instagram posts to express his displeasure. The gregarious nature of the videos might have led some to believe this was a tongue-in-cheek response; the subsequent text responses indicate this isn't something he's going to forget anytime soon.

If LeBron were feeling a sense of distrust, it would be hard to blame him. His first season with the Lakers was nothing short of an organizational failure, with the front office spending most of the year alternating between in-fighting and making poor personnel choices.

At age 34, LeBron doesn't have time to waste. The braintrust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and the now-resigned Magic Johnson wasted the first year of their partnership.

With Buss entrusting the Lakers coaching search to Pelinka and seemingly Kurt Rambis, another former Showtime Laker, there have been seeds of unrest even among the most positive fans.

LeBron sees it differently. For now.