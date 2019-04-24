D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Hopes to Sign New Nets Contract in Free Agency

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

D'Angelo Russell said he wants to be part of the Brooklyn Nets going forward, but as a restricted free agent, he might not have full control of the situation.

"I definitely want to be here. But I also know it's a business, too. So I'm not going to play that role like I don't know what could possibly happen," he said Wednesday, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

"Say somebody comes here that I have to be a part of [a transaction to acquire them], I know that could be a possibility. So I just want to stay in this moment and not speak too soon about anything."

Russell becoming a part of a sign-and-trade could be a possibility if multiple max-contract players want to join the team. However, Brooklyn should enter the offseason with a lot of cap space on its own after DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley come off the books.

According to Spotrac, the Nets have $54.6 million worth of practical cap space, third-most in the NBA.

This will especially give the team enough room to sign Russell to an extension. The point guard will have an option to seek out an offer sheet from another organization, but the Nets will have the opportunity to match it.

Meanwhile, the fact that he "definitely" wants to remain with the team is encouraging.

The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, earning his first All-Star selection while averaging 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game. He helped the Nets finish with a winning record for the first time in five years.

With Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen serving as building blocks, the Nets have a lot of momentum going into next season as long as Russell remains on the roster.