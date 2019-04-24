MLB Rumors: Brewers Front-Runners for Gio Gonzalez After Yankees Release

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly the front-runners to sign free-agent starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The New York Yankees released Gonzalez from his minor league contract Monday after signing him in March.

In three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the 33-year-old Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

