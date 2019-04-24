MLB Rumors: Brewers Front-Runners for Gio Gonzalez After Yankees Release

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-hander Gonzalez and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday, March 18, 2019, because the agreement had not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly the front-runners to sign free-agent starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The New York Yankees released Gonzalez from his minor league contract Monday after signing him in March.

In three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the 33-year-old Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

