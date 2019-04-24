Look: Alabama's Nick Saban Returns to Work 2 Days After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is already back to work after undergoing successful right hip replacement surgery Monday:

Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser provided an update from team surgeon Lyle Cain:

"Coach Saban underwent successful robotic assisted right hip replacement surgery this afternoon with our hip specialist, Dr. Benton Emblom and the team at Andrews Sports Medicine. Coach is resting comfortably and we anticipate a full recovery.

"He should be able to return to work in the very near future, and we’ll have him back out on the golf course, with hopefully a few more yards off the tee, as soon as possible."

Saban, 67, noted that he wanted to get the procedure done before the season and continue coaching for years.

"I don't want to go into the fall with this being a problem," Saban told reporters after the end of the A-Day spring football game. "I want to get it fixed because, you know, I don't want to coach for one more year; I want to coach for a lot more years."

Very little has slowed Saban down during his 12-year tenure leading the Tide. Under him, Alabama has earned a 141-21 record with five national championships and seven title game appearances. The team has not finished lower than 10th in the Associated Press poll since 2007.

The Crimson Tide kick off the season Aug. 31 against Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama is second on the odds ledger to win the 2019 national title behind reigning champion Clemson, per Vegas Insider.