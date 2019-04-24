Lincoln Riley Wishes Players Had to Tell HC Before Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NCAA transfer portal has been a popular tool for student-athletes, but at least one prominent college football head coach would prefer one change to the current system.

Per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley would like it if athletes told their head coach about entering the portal:

"The part about it I still have a hard time with is that you don't have to come tell your coach if you're gonna get in it. Any job in the world, if you're gonna leave or go take another job, it's the right thing to go tell the people that you work for. It's just common respect, courtesy, that you have those conversations.

"We're here to educate and help grow young men, yet we don't put them in position where they've gotta make grown-man choices and have grown-man talks. That part to me is still a little perplexing, but I think it's done some good things for players' rights."

The NCAA adopted the transfer portal in 2018 as a way of allowing student-athletes the right to explore their options for a new school without having to receive permission from their current school.

When a student-athlete is added to the transfer database, any coach from any school is allowed to contact them.

Before the transfer portal was adopted, student-athletes had to go through their school to receive permission to leave. It wound up creating controversy because coaches could block permission for the student-athlete to go to certain schools.

Per a February list on ESPN.com, a total of 22 quarterbacks had announced they were transferring before the 2019 season.

Oklahoma has been a popular transfer destination, particularly for quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray transferred to the Sooners under the old rule. Former Alabama star Jalen Hurts transferred to the school in January and is eligible to play in 2019.