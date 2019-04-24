NFL Rumors: Sheldon Rankins' 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Saints

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New Orleans Saints runs onto the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly picked up defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins' fifth-year option, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rankins, who was entering the final year of his four-season rookie deal, played an integral part in the Saints' 13-3 season with 40 tackles and eight sacks.

The 25-year-old has been a full-time starter at defensive tackle for New Orleans since the beginning of the 2017 season.

He suffered a torn Achilles during the 2018 divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Nick Underhill of the Advocate, he is expected to miss the beginning of the 2019 season.

"It is possible, and possibly likely, that Rankins will start the season on the physically unable to perform list," Underhill wrote March 1.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steelers Extending Big Ben

    Deal keeps QB in Pittsburgh for next 3 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Extending Big Ben

    Deal keeps QB in Pittsburgh for next 3 years

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Draft-Day Trades of All Time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best Draft-Day Trades of All Time

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report