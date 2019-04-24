NFL Rumors: Sheldon Rankins' 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Saints

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly picked up defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins' fifth-year option, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rankins, who was entering the final year of his four-season rookie deal, played an integral part in the Saints' 13-3 season with 40 tackles and eight sacks.

The 25-year-old has been a full-time starter at defensive tackle for New Orleans since the beginning of the 2017 season.

He suffered a torn Achilles during the 2018 divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Nick Underhill of the Advocate, he is expected to miss the beginning of the 2019 season.

"It is possible, and possibly likely, that Rankins will start the season on the physically unable to perform list," Underhill wrote March 1.

