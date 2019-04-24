Kevin Owens Heel Turn Ignites Title Picture and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

The feel-good story of Kofi Kingston emerging from midcard obscurity, riding a wave of fandom and capturing the WWE Championship to an earth-shaking reaction at WrestleMania 35 was one of the bright spots of the first quarter of 2019.

Tuesday night, the fairy tale gave way to a crushing reality when Kevin Owens turned on Kingston at the conclusion of the main event.

The Prizefighter unleashed months of frustration on Kingston and ended by holding the WWE Championship in his hands and vowing to end the fun and take it away.

There will be some who argue the betrayal was rushed, mostly because they were enjoying Owens as a babyface, and rightfully so. He was entertaining in that role and completely different than the KO we had become accustomed to over the years.

But this makes sense.

Owens returned to fanfare and received a WWE Championship match...only to have Ali entered into the mix. He never had another chance to wrest the gold away from Daniel Bryan, instead forced to watch from the sidelines as KofiMania took over.

Left off the WrestleMania card, he became more and more frustrated and finally lashed out on the man he holds responsible for his career frustrations of late. Now, they are on a collision course, presumably destined to compete against each other for wrestling's top prize at Money in the Bank.

That is storytelling, even if it was more of the abridged version than the epic.