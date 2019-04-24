Why Kairi Sane Pairing Will Ultimately Help Asuka Become WWE Main Event Fixture

Credit: WWE.com

On the April 16 episode of SmackDown, Paige made an announcement. No longer the General Manager of SmackDown, she would be managing a new tag team comprised of Asuka and former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. The latter was called up from NXT to make this possible.

In their debut match, the two women, along with Ember Moon and Bayley, defeated the IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Asuka hit Peyton Royce with a Reverse DDT, and then tagged in Sane to hit the Insane Elbow. This week, on the April 23 episode of SmackDown, Sane fought in a singles match, with Asuka and Paige by ringside. Again, Sane emerged victorious.

Obviously, these matches help get Sane over; any casual fans, who don't watch NXT, are learning about her right now. What's less clear is how this will affect Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow had her career yanked out from underneath her prior to WrestleMania 35. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Asuka at a non-pay-per-view event to adding an additional, unnecessary incentive to the women's main event.

And Asuka, meanwhile, went from world champion to entrant in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. The prior year, this same woman won the 2018 Royal Rumble and had the longest-running win streak in recent WWE history. To call it a fall from grace would be an understatement.

Her current tag team pairing with Sane is being met with a mixed response. At first glance, it appears to be a demotion to chase the tag titles instead of competing for the singles title. But the move to the tag team division will actually protect Asuka and keep a future singles push safe.

SmackDown is currently stacked with a young, talented, relatively green women, all of whom need to be featured and elevated: Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon and more.If Asuka was involved in the singles mix, it would only serve to deprive these women of the experience and spotlight they could get by simply fighting each other

These are the pitfalls of building a Superstar, like Asuka, around an undefeated streak; how do you top that, once the streak if broken? Because of that streak, Asuka is currently trapped in a weird, narrative Catch-22; due to her past reputation, she's expected to win and squash in all her matches against newer talent; anything less than that doesn't seem realistic, give what we know about here.

At the same time, any attempt to add complexity—humanize her, and make her struggle to earn those wins will also rub fans the wrong way. And as for a straight-up loss? It has an outsized, inflated importance, thanks to its rarity. And it further detracts from what we do know about Asuka as a character.

Had Asuka simply continued with her solo career as it was, it would have gotten redundant and ultimately stale. This tag team with Sane gives Asuka a chance to break the narrative cycle.

She struggles with her in-ring promos due to her English; having her more fluent countrywoman as a tag partner will help her to negotiate the language barrier better. And even if that doesn't work well enough to Vince McMahon's liking, they've paired Asuka and Sane with Paige, who's one of the best talkers in the entire company.

The tag team pairing takes pressure off of Asuka to be "Asuka," while simultaneously keeping her in the spotlight; surely, Sane and Asuka are future Women's Tag Team Champions. And by the time the Empress is ready to go solo again (hopefully as a heel?), the rest of the SmackDown women will have built their reputations solidly enough to face her, without creating a no-win scenario.

So perhaps it is a demotion. But it's one that frees the character of its routine, and will hopefully lead to something better.