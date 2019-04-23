NFL Rumors: Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. Requests New Contract or Trade

Harry How/Getty Images

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. reportedly wants out of Denver if he is unable to land a new contract.

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Denver Broncos slot cornerback requested either a new contract or to be traded elsewhere. Harris is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 campaign and will make $7.8 million in base salary this year, per Spotrac.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Harris wants a contract that gives him at least $15 million per year. If he is unable to get it, he prefers to be traded.

Harris notably shared a video montage of how talented he is this offseason:

The Kansas product has been with the Broncos throughout his career since he entered the league prior to the 2011 campaign. While he missed four games last year with a fibula injury, he has been a durable leader in the Broncos secondary and missed just one combined contest in his first seven seasons in the league.

His resume is impressive and includes a Super Bowl championship in the 2015 season, 19 career interceptions with multiple picks every year except when he was a rookie and four defensive touchdowns, one of which came last season.

He notched five tackles and a sack in the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Harris is just 29 years old and would be a valuable commodity for any team in the league as the NFL shifts more toward a pass-first approach with three or sometimes four receivers on the field at once. The value of slot corners is becoming all the more apparent, and Harris is looking for the Broncos to pay him accordingly or send him somewhere that will.