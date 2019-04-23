Video: Watch Patriots' Julian Edelman Chug Beer as Bruins Game 7 Crowd Erupts

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Downing alcoholic beverages at NHL games is becoming one of America's greatest sports pastimes.

With the Boston Bruins hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Tuesday night, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sent the crowd at TD Garden into a frenzy with his consumption skills:

Edelman has a habit of showing up at Boston sporting events and downing a beer to get the crowd hyped. He previously did it at the Boston Celtics' second game of the 2015 season, but he casually dropped the can to the ground.

As a sign of Edelman's personal growth over the past four years, he's now taken to slamming the can into the ground. It may also have been an homage to his now-former teammate Rob Gronkowski's spike.