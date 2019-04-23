Video: Watch Patriots' Julian Edelman Chug Beer as Bruins Game 7 Crowd Erupts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Downing alcoholic beverages at NHL games is becoming one of America's greatest sports pastimes.

With the Boston Bruins hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Tuesday night, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sent the crowd at TD Garden into a frenzy with his consumption skills:

Edelman has a habit of showing up at Boston sporting events and downing a beer to get the crowd hyped. He previously did it at the Boston Celtics' second game of the 2015 season, but he casually dropped the can to the ground.

As a sign of Edelman's personal growth over the past four years, he's now taken to slamming the can into the ground. It may also have been an homage to his now-former teammate Rob Gronkowski's spike.

