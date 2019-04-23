Report: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers 'Working Hard' on New Contract Before Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "working hard" to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Tuesday and noted the Steelers would like to get the new deal in place before the 2019 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    $12M Worth of Fake SB Rings Seized by US Customs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    $12M Worth of Fake SB Rings Seized by US Customs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kliff Kingsbury Says Cardinals Haven't Finalized No. 1 Pick Yet

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kliff Kingsbury Says Cardinals Haven't Finalized No. 1 Pick Yet

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Gets Tattoo of Himself on Himself

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Gets Tattoo of Himself on Himself

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Rams Pick Up Jared Goff's 5th-Year Contract Option

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Pick Up Jared Goff's 5th-Year Contract Option

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report