Report: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers 'Working Hard' on New Contract Before Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "working hard" to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Tuesday and noted the Steelers would like to get the new deal in place before the 2019 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

