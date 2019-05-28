Chris Harris Jr., Broncos Agree to Restructured $12M Contract for 2019 Season

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and the Denver Broncos agreed to a contract adjustment for the 2019 campaign on Tuesday.

President of football operations John Elway announced the move:

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Harris will make $12.05 million instead of the previously scheduled $8.9 million during the upcoming campaign.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Harris, 29, requested a new contract or a trade in advance of entering the final year of his contract.

Klis previously reported that Harris was seeking a deal worth at least $15 million per year.

Pro Football Focus ranked the defensive back second overall among slot cornerbacks last season.

Harris didn't seem pleased with that listing, noting that the Broncos played man coverage while the No. 1 slot corner (the Los Angeles Chargers' Desmond King III) played in a Cover 3 scheme:

Harris possesses astounding man-coverage abilities, which PFF and Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic recognized with further stats:

Harris is confident, but it's for good reason: He's made four Pro Bowls, earned one All-Pro honor and started for the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team.

The former Kansas Jayhawk has also missed just five games in eight seasons, four of which came last year after suffering a broken fibula. That injury should be no worry, as Harris told reporters on Jan. 15 that he's "cleared" and "ready to roll."

Harris has been exceptional, but he's not being paid like one of the game's best corners. Vic Lombardi of Altitude provided the details:

Harris will also turn 30 before the 2019 season begins, but other cornerbacks have excelled into their 30s. For example, former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green made four Pro Bowls after 30, including ones at ages 36 and 37. Furthermore, ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Ronde Barber made three Pro Bowls after 30.

The raise indicates Denver values Harris enough to have him lock down the slot corner position entering a new era under new head coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos have some work to do to improve off a disappointing 6-10 year, but keeping Harris is a good start.