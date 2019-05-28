Chris Harris Jr., Broncos Agree to Restructured $12M Contract for 2019 Season

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos Agree to Restructured $12M Contract for 2019 SeasonMay 29, 2019
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and the Denver Broncos agreed to a contract adjustment for the 2019 campaign on Tuesday.
President of football operations John Elway announced the move:
Denver Broncos @Broncos
President of Football Operations/GM @johnelway on @chrisharrisjr’s new one-year deal: https://t.co/g50dBAviOs
According to Mike Klis of 9News, Harris will make $12.05 million instead of the previously scheduled $8.9 million during the upcoming campaign.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Harris, 29, requested a new contract or a trade in advance of entering the final year of his contract.
Klis previously reported that Harris was seeking a deal worth at least $15 million per year.
Pro Football Focus ranked the defensive back second overall among slot cornerbacks last season.
Harris didn't seem pleased with that listing, noting that the Broncos played man coverage while the No. 1 slot corner (the Los Angeles Chargers' Desmond King III) played in a Cover 3 scheme:
Harris possesses astounding man-coverage abilities, which PFF and Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic recognized with further stats:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Chris Harris saw a 63.6 passer rating on throws into his coverage - the fourth-best in the NFL a season ago https://t.co/1uXYcQg4RR
Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala
Chris Harris was having one his finest seasons, allowing 9.1 yards per reception in coverage, only one touchdown this season and a 63.6 passer rating against, per @PFF. He also had three interceptions (one returned for TD) and 10 pass-breakups.
Harris is confident, but it's for good reason: He's made four Pro Bowls, earned one All-Pro honor and started for the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team.
The former Kansas Jayhawk has also missed just five games in eight seasons, four of which came last year after suffering a broken fibula. That injury should be no worry, as Harris told reporters on Jan. 15 that he's "cleared" and "ready to roll."
Harris has been exceptional, but he's not being paid like one of the game's best corners. Vic Lombardi of Altitude provided the details:
Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi
Not digging the situation between Chris Harris and the Broncos. This is headed for a holdout. Harris is the 24th highest paid corner in the NFL. Less per-year than Kareem Jackson AND Bradley Roby. This is where he is and where he wants to be. (Illustrations by me) https://t.co/zdV1pm7Mrd
Harris will also turn 30 before the 2019 season begins, but other cornerbacks have excelled into their 30s. For example, former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green made four Pro Bowls after 30, including ones at ages 36 and 37. Furthermore, ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Ronde Barber made three Pro Bowls after 30.
The raise indicates Denver values Harris enough to have him lock down the slot corner position entering a new era under new head coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos have some work to do to improve off a disappointing 6-10 year, but keeping Harris is a good start.
Best Highlights from Harris' 2018-19 Season 🔥🎥