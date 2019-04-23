Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Signs RFA Contract Amid Suspension

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Even though there's no guarantee Josh Gordon will play in the NFL in 2019, the troubled wide receiver made sure he will remain with the New England Patriots if he does.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Gordon signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, Gordon's one-year tender with the Patriots is worth $2.025 million.

The NFL announced in December that Gordon had been suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy. He will forfeit his weekly game check worth $119,117 each week he remains suspended.

Gordon's discipline came 13 months after the NFL conditionally reinstated him following his first indefinite suspension. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons after previously being suspended for two games in 2013 and 10 games in 2014 for substance abuse policy violations.

The Patriots acquired Gordon from the Cleveland Browns this past September. The 28-year-old appeared in 11 games after the deal, finishing third on the team with 720 receiving yards and fourth with 40 receptions.