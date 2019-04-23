Pelicans' David Griffin Has 'Very Good Optimism' About Anthony Davis Situation

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, remains hopeful the team can work things out with Anthony Davis.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Jump, Griffin said he has "very good optimism" about keeping Davis long-term.

Davis' choice of attire prior to the Pelicans' final game of the season also came up. The All-Star center wore a t-shirt that read "That's All Folks" before sitting on the bench against the Golden State Warriors on April 9.

Griffin had an amusing response about what Davis' subliminal messaging might have been.

"I think that shirt was probably foreshadowing of Space Jam 2 as much as anything else," he said.

Davis and LeBron James, who is starring in the sequel, are both represented by agent Rich Paul. It wouldn't be hard to get the Pelicans star on the new Toon Squad if he wants to dip his toe into acting waters.

Griffin's attempts to repair Davis' relationship with the Pelicans is understandable. The 26-year-old was on his way to a career year in the first half of 2018-19 (28.1 points, 12.9 rebounds).

Davis played sporadically following the All-Star break after his trade request wasn't granted prior to the Feb. 7 deadline. He averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 22 minutes per contest from Feb. 8 through March 24 before being shut down for the final seven games.

New Orleans has one more guaranteed season remaining on Davis' current contract. The team finished this season 33-49, tied for last place in the Southwest Division.