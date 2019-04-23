Joel Embiid, 76ers Crush Nets 122-100 in Game 5, Advance to Round 2 vs. Raptors

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers secured a trip to the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs with a 122-100 Game 5 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid totaled 23 points and 13 rebounds in just 20 minutes of Tuesday's home game at the Wells Fargo Center, helping the 76ers clinch a 4-1 win in the first-round series.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in what became an easy victory. Ben Simmons added 13 points and six assists while finishing a game-high plus-34 to help close out the series win.

D'Angelo Russel helped keep the Nets competitive throughout the series, but his eight points in Game 5 wasn't enough to extend the season after a hard-fought round.

Consistent Defensive Effort Would Make Sixers Favorites in East

Based on talent alone, the 76ers can match up with just about any team in the NBA. Entering Tuesday, the team's starting five had the best net rating of anyone in the playoffs, per NBA.com.

Offensively, the team's biggest stars can take care of business against nearly any opponent. Joel Embiid showcased his full skill set against the Nets, scoring both inside and out.

Simmons is also unguardable at times, even without an outside shot:

Adding in Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, finding ways to score won't be a problem throughout the postseason.

The question for this group is consistency, especially on the defensive end of the court.

Philadelphia finished the regular season ranked just 15th in the NBA in defensive rating, well behind the other Eastern Conference contenders, per Basketball Reference. In the first four games of this series, the Nets averaged 114.3 points per game with the guards especially providing mismatches on the perimeter.

However, the 76ers flexed their muscles in Game 5, showing exactly what can happen when the team focuses on that end of the court.

Brooklyn took nearly six minutes to get its first points of the game as Philadelphia built an early lead:

The defensive effort continued throughout the first half as the Nets managed to score just 31 points.

The Nets finished the game shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from three-point range. Leading scorer Russell was held to 3-of-16 in the loss.

While it was an off night for the visitors, Philadelphia also showcased good intensity with quick rotations to ensure that there were few easy looks at the basket. The squad also forced 14 turnovers, with Butler and Harris combining for six steals.

It will certainly be more difficult to defend Kawhi Leonard in the second round and possibly Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kyrie Irving in the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Sixers' length and athleticism allow them to match up with anyone in basketball.

If the effort is there, Philadelphia will be able to slow down the Raptors or anyone else. The offensive skill will then allow the No. 3 seed to pull out many more wins over the next few weeks.

Nets Remain a Premier Free-Agent Destination Going into Offseason

No team is happy about losing a series in five games, but this was overall an impressive series for the Nets to remain competitive against a clearly superior opponent. In fact, just reaching this point exceeded expectations for a franchise coming off four straight losing seasons.

This season featured the emergence of several young players, including Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen. None of these players were lottery picks but have shown they can be key parts of a playoff contender.

Even with strong efforts throughout the season, the playoffs were a bit of a coming-out party for each player. Dinwiddie scored at least 15 points in each of the first four games, Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds going against Embiid in Game 4 and LeVert was on fire all series long, including 18 points in Game 5.

Russell was one of the few household names on the roster as the 2015 No. 2 overall pick, but he took his game to a new level in 2018-19 while earning his first All-Star selection. He is a restricted free agent, but it's unlikely the team lets him leave.

The result is an impressive young core that can become elite with the addition of some key free-agent signings.

Per Spotrac, the Nets rank third in the NBA with $54.6 million worth of practical cap space going into the offseason. With DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley coming off the books, there will be room to add at least one big-time player and possibly more.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated speculated about one possible addition:

Harris could provide some scoring balance from the frontcourt and upgrade the roster without taking anything away from the current players. Butler could also potentially be an option to switch sides as someone who makes an impact on both ends of the court from the wing.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot of big names on the open market, including Leonard, Irving, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and more.

A couple of these players have been linked to the New York Knicks, but Brooklyn represents the same New York market while also being much closer to contention.

With top-level guard play and a high-upside center in Allen, any superstar could sign on and have a smooth transition going into next season. With the right moves in the summer, the Nets could become an elite team in 2019-20.

What's Next?

The 76ers will advance to the conference semifinals to take on the Toronto Raptors, who punched their ticket to the second round Tuesday as well with a win over the Orlando Magic.