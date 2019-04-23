Witness Louis Martin Blazer Says He Paid $10K to Keep Aaron Maybin at Penn State

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Louis Martin Blazer testified in front of a federal court on Tuesday that he paid the families of a number of college football players, including former Penn State defensive end Aaron Maybin, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

Per Norlander, Blazer already "pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, one count of lying to the SEC and one count of aggravated identify theft. In exchange for this, he helped spark the government's investigation into college basketball."

Blazer also said that from 2000 to 2013-14 he would pay college football players or their families, in exchange for getting to serve as their financial advisors once they reached the NFL.

As for Penn State, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports noted that "an assistant arranging such a deal [for Maybin] would be major violation at a program that took pride in complete NCAA compliance."

Maybin, 31, spent four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. He then played one season for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL before retiring from football in 2014. He was star during his time at Penn State, registering 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in the 2008 season.

Wetzel also noted that the assistant had a son who played in the NFL, and that the son was a Blazer client in 2009. While neither the assistant or the NFL player were named by Blazer, it's possible he was referencing Larry Johnson Sr.—a Penn State assistant coach from 1996-2013 who was Maybin's defensive line coach at the time—and his son, running back Larry Johnson, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in 2009.

Johnson Sr. is currently the assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes.