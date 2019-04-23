Luke Walton's Attorney Calls Kelli Tennant Sexual Assault Allegation 'Baseless'

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Luke Walton's attorney, Mark Baute, released a statement Tuesday regarding the sexual assault allegations that have been levied against the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Baute said, "Luke Walton retained me to defend him against these baseless allegations. The accuser is an opportunist, not a victim, and her claim is not credible. We intend to prove this in a courtroom."

TMZ Sports reported Monday that former Spectrum SportsNet LA host Kelli Tennant filed a civil lawsuit against Walton, alleging that he "pinned her to the bed" and "began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest" in his hotel room before he was hired as the Lakers' head coach in 2016.

Walton and Tennant worked together for Spectrum SportsNet LA before he was hired by the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach. Tennant alleged that the assault took place while Walton was a member of Golden State's staff.

Tennant said in the suit that she went to meet Walton at his hotel in Santa Monica, California, to give him a book she had published, for which he wrote the foreword. She said Walton then invited her up to his room to "catch up" before suddenly trapping her on the bed.

Tennant said she screamed for Walton to stop but that he "held her down, groped her breasts and groin, and rubbed his erection on her leg." After letting her go, Walton allegedly then "grabbed her from behind and again forced his body up against hers," before finally allowing her to exit the room.

After Walton was hired as the Lakers' head coach, Tennant had to continue interacting with him as part of her job. She alleges that Walton would "impose himself on her with a big hug or a kiss" at times despite her making it clear that his actions were inappropriate.

Tennant alleged that in May 2017, Walton made "vulgar, guttural sounds at her" before he forced an "aggressive hug on her and rubbed his body against hers."

Walton and the Lakers parted ways April 12 after he went 98-148 in three seasons and failed to make the playoffs. Despite the signing of LeBron James, L.A. went just 37-45 this season.

The 39-year-old Walton was not unemployed for long, though, as the Kings fired head coach Dave Joerger on the heels of a 39-43 season and replaced him with Walton.