Alabama's Nick Saban Had Successful Hip Surgery, Won't Be at 2019 NFL Draft

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban reportedly won't be in attendance at Thursday's NFL draft following hip replacement surgery.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared an announcement from Dr. Lyle Cain revealing Saban, 67, underwent successful surgery and will not be appearing in the green room during the 2019 draft, which takes place in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Coach is resting comfortably and we anticipate a full recovery," Cain said. "He should be able to return to work in the very near future."

Saban has coached collegiately at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama and with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, but he is best known for turning the Tide into a national powerhouse.

He sports a 146-21 record in 12 seasons with Alabama and has won three BCS championships and two College Football Playoff championships. He has been in the CFP national title game in four of the five years since the four-team playoff was instituted.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs as first-round picks in a March mock draft.

Saban's Crimson Tide will start their 2019 season Aug. 31 against the Duke Blue Devils.