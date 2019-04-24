Superstar Trade Targets for Every NBA Lottery Team

0 of 14

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA is a league of haves and have-nots, and that's never more apparent than during the playoffs.

This isn't quite a steadfast rule, but teams with stars are usually postseason participants. Those without typically miss the cut.

Not counting the special invitations to Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, 25 players were selected to this season's All-Star Game. All but four made the big dance.

With so many starless squads stuck in the lottery, we figured we'd show them the kind of generosity the basketball gods have not. Wherever possible, we've identified potential trade foundations to help them add that elusive star—a term we'll use liberally in some cases to more accurately depict the range of buying power.

Since we've yet to enter the roster-reshuffling portion of the offseason, we still have incomplete rosters around the Association. Rather than trying to account for all the nuts and bolts of these transactions, we're taking a broader view by identifying each club's top target and the primary trade chips needed to land him.