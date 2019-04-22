Joel Embiid Says 'I'm Scared of Water' After Charles Barkley Suggests Swimming

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Joel Embiid apparently isn't going to take training advice from TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Barkley suggested Embiid should swim to improve his conditioning without damaging his injured knee. However, the Cameroon native doesn't consider it to be an option.

"I’m scared of water," he told the media Monday. "I don’t know how to swim."

In 2017, Embiid posted a video of himself attempting to swim for the first time, and the results weren't pretty:

That experience may have deterred him from improving upon his form in the past two years.

The All-Star has been limited by left knee tendinitis, which kept him out of Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. He returned for Game 4 on Saturday and finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.