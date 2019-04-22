Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Laughs at Dave Gettleman Discussing Giants' Culture

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham poses with his jersey during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman discussed the "culture problem" he believed the team had in the past during an interview with Steve Politi of NJ.com, saying he felt the team no longer had those issues.

Wide receiver and former Giant Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to the Cleveland Browns by Gettleman this offseason, found the whole thing amusing:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

