Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Laughs at Dave Gettleman Discussing Giants' Culture

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Laughs at Dave Gettleman Discussing Giants' CultureApril 22, 2019
Ron Schwane/Associated Press
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman discussed the "culture problem" he believed the team had in the past during an interview with Steve Politi of NJ.com, saying he felt the team no longer had those issues.
Wide receiver and former Giant Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to the Cleveland Browns by Gettleman this offseason, found the whole thing amusing:
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
😭😭😭😭 this was by far one of the funniest things I’ve seen today! https://t.co/5p3ohVBd5q
